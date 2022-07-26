php[architect] logo

This month John and Eric discuss some of the greater articles coming in the August 2022 release, “PHP Blueprint”.

Articles include Feature contributions “Converting relational database models into a graph” and “Universal Vim”. We also have The Workshop “Blueprinting our Application”, DDD Alley “Exploring Boundaries”, PHP Puzzles “Decimals to Fractions”, Finally “The Dangerous Safety of Comfort”, Education Station “Using Git to your Advantage”, Security Corner “Broken Authentication”, Drupal Dab “Create Content Type in Drupal 9”, and more.

Air date July 26, 2022
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
