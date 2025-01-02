PHP Podcast 2025.01.02
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, PHP RFCs, TweakPHP, Ghostty, PsySH, new Git Commands, Lando, SearXNG, and more…
Links from the show:
- PsySH
- PHP[TEK] 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- GitHub – tweakphp/tweakphp: Easily tweak your PHP code
- Ghostty 1.0 Released, A New GPU-Accelerated Terminal Emulator
- Ghostty 👻 – Mitchell Hashimoto
- PHP: rfc:error_backtraces_v2
- PHP: rfc:attributes-on-constants
- 10 new Git commands you should start using today – Blog – Appwrite
- PHP: rfc:deprecate-get-post-sessions
- PHP: rfc:hook_improvements
- Home | Lando
- GitHub – searxng/searxng: SearXNG is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from various search services and databases. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our Youtube channel.
