PHP Podcast 2025.01.16
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, Community Corner Podcast, Convince Your Boss to attend PHP Tek, and more…
Links from the show:
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
Streams:
Sponsor:
This episode of the PHP Podcast was sponsored by Honeybadger.io. Honeybadger is a modern error management service for Rails, PHP, JavaScript, and more. They help you find and fix errors faster. Check them out at honeybadger.io.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|January 16, 2025
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: