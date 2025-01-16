php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

PHP Podcast 2025.01.16

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, Community Corner Podcast, Convince Your Boss to attend PHP Tek, and more…

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Sponsor:

This episode of the PHP Podcast was sponsored by Honeybadger.io. Honeybadger is a modern error management service for Rails, PHP, JavaScript, and more. They help you find and fix errors faster. Check them out at honeybadger.io.

 

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date January 16, 2025
Hosted by
Guest(s)

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

December 2024 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD