PHP Podcast 2025.01.23: Discussing PHP’s Hidden Treasures
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, Community Corner Podcast, Convince Your Boss to attend PHP Tek, and more…
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP Hidden Treasures, 99 Dev Problems, drama in 3D printing, Blueprint, TailwindCSS, and more.
Links from the show:
- https://medium.com/@hiadeveloper/phps-hidden-treasures-10-powerful-features-you-didn-t-know-you-needed-2cd15b7f400b
- 99 Dev Problems with Aaron Francis – YouTube
- x.com
- Built for Devs: We Know How to Drive Dev Tool Adoption
- Bambu private keys leaked less than 24 hours after announcement 🤣 – YouTube
- Here’s what Bambu will — and won’t — promise after its controversial 3D printer update – The Verge
- Blueprint
- x.com
- Tailwind CSS v4.0 – Tailwind CSS
- x.com
- President Trump signs crypto executive order | Fox Business
