PHP Podcast 2025.01.23: Discussing PHP’s Hidden Treasures

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, Community Corner Podcast, Convince Your Boss to attend PHP Tek, and more…

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP Hidden Treasures, 99 Dev Problems, drama in 3D printing, Blueprint, TailwindCSS, and more.

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.

X: https://x.com/phparch

Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com

Discord: https://discord.phparch.com

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Sponsor:

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io