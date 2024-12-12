php[podcast] 2024.12.12
This week on the php podcast, Eric and John talk about Load Balancers, Ethics in Tech, Quantum Computing, and more…
- AtlantaPHP December 2024 Online Meeting, Thu, Dec 12, 2024, 7:00 PM | Meetup
- PHP TEK 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- 8 Type of Load Balancing – DEV Community
- The Essential Software Engineering Code of Ethics | Institute of Data
- Code of Ethics in Software Engineers – GeeksforGeeks
- Google unveils a quantum chip. Could it help unlock the universe’s deepest secrets? : NPR
