php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

php[podcast] 2024.12.12

This week on the php podcast, Eric and John talk about Load Balancers, Ethics in Tech, Quantum Computing, and more…

Links from the show:

X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Streams:

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date December 12, 2024
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
Guest(s)

November 2024 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2024 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD