php[podcast] 2024.12.19

Transcript
Join us to listen to the latest news and Tech talk from our conferences the magazine and wider PHP community.
Hey there you listen to the PHP podcast the official podcast of PHP architect magazine it is May 19th 2024 and this is the last,
May 19th want to try that again December 19th December 24th
00:00:43.249 –> 00:00:44.846
yeah and this is John.
Hello hello that point at all the mistakes I make yeah I got it you were listening to episode 2024 not 12.19
yes we said that.
Part of the last episode of 2024 you can join us in our Discord at Discord PHP arch.com we are a podcast that focuses on PHP
the programming language the surrounding community and our wonderful company PHP architect the magazine the conference,
really the business of PHP
as well as we’ll talk about tech and other things that kind of perks are interest.
Show was made a little better thanks to some sponsorship by honeybadger.io and we will share some more on them in a little bit.
Besides that
I always feel like I’m forgiving something else
yeah I think I got it all that time yeah yeah once you realize we weren’t weren’t in May you’re looking forward to May of 2025 I get it why would I be looking forward to May of 2025 what could possibly be happening.
But but we’re not there yet soon we’re almost.
You just see you look at time as a linear thing man you got to understand man it’s not that’s how the man wants you to think man but the time is not linear Dan.
00:02:13.938 –> 00:02:24.528
It’s concaving in on itself or we like
spiraling out of control like a full folded piece of paper man you just jump through it.
What’s happening in me John
we have a wonderful conference that you pointed out
PHP Tech will be happening in May for those that are asking I’ve gotten a couple emails when are we going to select speakers we are actively working on it.
00:02:41.026 –> 00:02:50.814
It’s not easy and yes we could just grab a bunch of speakers and throw them in there and say this is it but no we are going to take our time and try and make sure.
00:02:51.073 –> 00:02:58.808
Giving you the best possible experience
very excited about the speaker so yeah.
Hopefully we can wrap that up but it’s going to be hard with next week having
Christmas I can’t believe Christmas is only 6 days away.
That’s incredible for those who celebrate merry Christmas happy holidays to everybody else whatever you celebrate.
Okay
yeah looking forward got some exciting news from from the venue they they’ve they’ve.
00:03:20.456 –> 00:03:31.667
I I don’t know if they’re done yet or if they’ll be done by the conference but they’ve done some revamping of the of the Suites I I won’t even say rooms they’re not even rooms or Suites like,
00:03:31.673 –> 00:03:37.752
every
room is a suite there it’s really nice you get a couple of rooms in your,
00:03:37.956 –> 00:03:48.861
your sweet you get a living room and your bedroom off to the back and yeah they said they’ve like you said revamped them they’ve freshened them all up so excited to check it out,
00:03:49.065 –> 00:03:53.740
yeah really excited I haven’t seen them yet but yeah really excited about it so yeah.
We do we are we have started the process of selecting speakers again nothing has been sent out to anybody yet but for you
if you didn’t even submit a talk.
00:04:07.898 –> 00:04:09.764
But you’re interested in going.
00:04:10.230 –> 00:04:20.927
Get your tickets early blind early bird is ending very quickly make sure when you book your hotel room you do it through the link on our site when you get the.
00:04:21.455 –> 00:04:24.627
Our conference rate for the room but you also get,
00:04:24.705 –> 00:04:35.709
breakfast included for 1 person and then ten dollars for each additional that’s in your room instead of the I think it’s typically $20 for their little breakfast buffet that they have,
00:04:35.841 –> 00:04:44.864
and it’s not your typical continental breakfast it’s it’s really a good layout as far as breakfast goes there’s a lot of selection,
00:04:44.924 –> 00:04:53.506
it’s it’s worth I mean it’s it’s definitely worth ten dollars but it’s definitely it’s even more worth free if you get if you book through the,
00:04:53.611 –> 00:04:57.413
the site so make sure you do that it’s uh it’s important.
00:04:58.050 –> 00:05:04.318
So let’s talk personal stuff I guess before we get into it how should we you’ve seen busy this week John.
00:05:04.774 –> 00:05:12.987
You’re not as responsive as you normally aren’t
you haven’t written to me,
00:05:13.128 –> 00:05:19.802
typical staying busy getting you know coming into the the holiday time trying to get stuff wrapped up,
00:05:19.916 –> 00:05:29.245
knowing that literally
I have family coming into town next week so wanting to make sure that.
00:05:29.711 –> 00:05:33.494
I can take some time away
will be nice.
The client that I work on so when I’m.
00:05:46.320 –> 00:05:55.775
Coding especially for the phone systems there’s often 2 parts there’s the web part and the phone part and having to do these late night releases to make sure.
00:05:56.141 –> 00:06:05.407
Not impacting people on the phone is hard because last night I went to a holiday party and had to come home
and appreciated and releasing good,
00:06:05.576 –> 00:06:16.471
nothing could possibly go wrong there I can’t go wrong at all how I prefer to re-release code is pretty much drunk off my ass well when I feel bad about it is.
00:06:16.792 –> 00:06:24.906
Our release manager who who normally handles it you know earlier in the night lives on the East Coast so by the time I’m doing these releases its.
00:06:25.228 –> 00:06:27.679
00:06:28.279 –> 00:06:39.067
And they asked me can you I have this PR that I want to release but it hasn’t gone through CI yet can you release that when you do your other stuff tonight I’m like sure I got that
yeah.
00:06:39.415 –> 00:06:50.752
I merged it not realizing that they didn’t change it to Target the production Branch they were targeting developed I had already changed all of my stuff to Target production,
00:06:50.911 –> 00:06:57.252
so I I knew just merge and I’m ready to go
so yeah we got the a note this morning saying,
00:06:57.411 –> 00:07:08.927
hey I’m releasing that PR kind of like oh what did I screw up and they told me yeah you
just didn’t bring the develop branch in I’m like
00:07:09.285 –> 00:07:19.550
Hello John and this is why we don’t let you work on any of our clients just kidding
how about you how how is your week,
00:07:19.682 –> 00:07:22.827
pretty well I’ve been spending a lot of time with the,
00:07:22.842 –> 00:07:32.585
spending more time than usual with our mobile developer
giving you a little excited because
we’re getting to the time of the year where we’re we’re starting to like.
00:07:33.015 –> 00:07:41.453
Besides some ideas for the conference we have the mobile app we released at the conference and so been talking to him about that a little bit.
00:07:41.675 –> 00:07:47.115
Doing well
yeah had some like okay
00:07:47.076 –> 00:07:59.799
we’re PHP architect obviously most people know PHP architect from the magazine and the conference and books and maybe even a little training
but when John and I took over we
00:07:59.769 –> 00:08:04.877
pulled in our existing Consulting Group into PHP Architects so.
00:08:05.261 –> 00:08:15.067
Where that’s what I typically think of mostly when I think of PHP architect because
that’s like where we generate a lot of our money from.
00:08:15.361 –> 00:08:20.586
00:08:20.763 –> 00:08:30.353
as a whole like the entire company participates in the publishing process of the magazine so what happens
is each month,
00:08:30.368 –> 00:08:40.237
you know we track we have a pipeline of what’s being released that month and everybody on the team here at PHP architect
will,
00:08:40.334 –> 00:08:44.379
take a article to proofread before
00:08:44.304 –> 00:08:52.508
putting in the magazine basically it’s just a sanity check of yes it does this make sense does the code look right and.
00:08:52.874 –> 00:09:06.596
There there’s no like Rhyme or Reason like everybody kind of picks up articles as it become as a as a ready for it because our editor Jackie puts everything through grammarly so by the time it gets to,
00:09:06.746 –> 00:09:16.553
the the rest of the team
all the grammar should be correct
that doesn’t necessarily mean it flows correctly like it sounds right to a developer but.
00:09:17.054 –> 00:09:29.651
00:09:29.819 –> 00:09:33.297
and I kind of lose sight of that a little bit because.
00:09:33.618 –> 00:09:40.391
You we do it every month right and we kind of forget the fact that the team is helping out that’s a big help.
00:09:40.856 –> 00:09:51.337
But occasionally something happens where it’s like oh that’s really cool and coming in December there is a.
00:09:51.803 –> 00:10:04.724
Feature or was it a feature I forget there’s a there’s article in there about uh Legacy applications in in upgrading Legacy applications
and the person who had proof read it
00:10:04.712 –> 00:10:08.451
got like majorly inspired,
00:10:08.610 –> 00:10:22.017
just jumped into our our Legacy code base and started attacking it using some of the uh suggestions in this article and it was cool to see that so this conversation mostly happened,
00:10:22.050 –> 00:10:29.570
last night and I’m watching 2 of our developers Kaylin and Frank go back and forth Kaylin’s the 1 that actually read it,
00:10:29.603 –> 00:10:36.448
they start talking about this stuff in their slack Channel I’m like Ah that’s cool and I I kind of really didn’t think much about it because,
00:10:36.463 –> 00:10:44.676
we are we we will get these like Sparks of inspiration to attack the Legacy code base from time to time,
00:10:44.700 –> 00:10:48.529
and we’ll talk and it’ll it’ll fizzle out and you know whatever.
00:10:48.769 –> 00:10:56.163
And then I wake up this morning and there’s a PR from Kaylin implementing some of this stuff from the article and I’m like really.
00:10:56.601 –> 00:11:07.461
That’s cool man like you know now you guys have you guys haven’t gotten a chance to read this article yet so it’s I’m I’m sure everybody’s already I mean you you get,
00:11:07.593 –> 00:11:14.203
you guys are probably still getting off your couch DB high from my article last.
00:11:14.416 –> 00:11:23.017
But uh so prepare yourself
yeah except the article was I split it into 2 so it’s going to be 2 parts.
00:11:23.410 –> 00:11:29.147
I think that’s that’s that was a good move because it’s a lot big article yeah yeah it was it was.
00:11:29.414 –> 00:11:35.647
Over like 7,500 words
yeah so we we split it into 2 there’s the.
00:11:35.896 –> 00:11:44.730
The the first part is like your mindset around what you should be thinking you know preparing all that and then the second part is the actual.
00:11:45.114 –> 00:11:53.444
Technical part you know all the ideas so
excited about that I didn’t see that in our slack Channel.
00:11:53.792 –> 00:12:01.303
So I’m curious yeah what part what like what what got a motivated what was the what was that impetus to to make changes.
00:12:01.543 –> 00:12:10.296
Yeah and and he he even uses some of the tools from from the column itself but
yeah like I said it.
When when
I don’t know where to start with this without sounding kind of douchy but like PHP architect had had always been.
00:12:19.764 –> 00:12:28.508
Big thing for me even before I was a full-time developer I was a subscriber to PHP architect and I would constantly look,
00:12:28.703 –> 00:12:42.615
to it for inspiration and just knowledge and you know we always try to position it as a continual learning continuous learning continuing education yeah yeah
it really is but.
00:12:43.944 –> 00:12:49.447
That’s when I was a consumer and I you know as a consumer you kind of skim through and you find the articles that.
00:12:49.858 –> 00:12:58.206
Kind of catch your eye and you read them
in the position we are and now we kind of have to give everything.
00:12:58.555 –> 00:13:01.834
As much of attention as anything else right.
00:13:02.093 –> 00:13:09.315
And so
I I guess I I get a little bit out of touch with the fact of oh yeah you know.
00:13:09.636 –> 00:13:19.101
These these these are very inspiring articles you know these are important
I just I don’t know at first.
00:13:19.341 –> 00:13:30.255
Thank you to all our subscribers for all the past years and especially subscribers and 2024 thank you for your support
you know you do.
00:13:30.783 –> 00:13:42.471
The product we deliver is very important to everybody here at PHP architect and everybody does put it you know a lot of time into trying to give you a good product so I really want to.
00:13:42.864 –> 00:13:52.661
Thank you to all our listeners but especially the subscribers you guys are really important to us so yeah thanks it it really means a lot and.
00:13:53.036 –> 00:13:55.983
For people to come up to me at conferences and stuff.
00:13:56.367 –> 00:14:04.121
I I’m I’m not an approachable person we I’ve talked about this in the past but thanks I mean I do appreciate everybody comes up to me,
says hello
I mean it really it does mean a lot it’s really something I I find myself reflecting on a lot.
00:14:12.733 –> 00:14:25.510
When I when I’m you know coding or or just sitting here thinking about people I’ve met at conferences so appreciate all you you guys are all pretty awesome
you’re supposed to do this 3 3 weeks ago at the Thanksgiving.
00:14:25.868 –> 00:14:30.174
Episode just kidding just kidding
carry on.
00:14:30.729 –> 00:14:37.564
What
you’re thinking all the all our subscribers and everything I’m like this is supposed to be 3 weeks ago but the Thanksgiving episode.
00:14:37.913 –> 00:14:46.891
Oh oh oh it’s just supposed to be fun haha it’s the end of the year man you know it’s just it’s a time of reflection I like it.
00:14:47.239 –> 00:14:50.735
So fun thing we I.
00:14:51.065 –> 00:14:58.891
Obviously we had a previous podcast PHP ugly where
we did the weekly podcast so I shared a lot of stuff.
00:14:59.230 –> 00:15:07.722
They are more than we did on the PHP podcast which historically we kind of have kept really focused on the magazine and what we were doing in the magazine.
00:15:08.097 –> 00:15:20.730
Now we’ve kind of broaden that
but if you weren’t part of that something about me is I think you’re a lot and I do a lot of weird shit with like keyboards so I have a mod,
00:15:20.808 –> 00:15:25.763
a split keyboard called the Kinesis Advantage 360,
00:15:25.913 –> 00:15:37.628
with the concave keys I love this keyboard absolutely love it
and Chris what’s what’s Grumpy’s last week I just yep purchase Chris Hart just got me stuck on this,
00:15:37.697 –> 00:15:39.302
concept of home,
00:15:39.371 –> 00:15:47.791
robots
I I am I’m a horrible typist
matter of fact just in general my grammar is,
00:15:47.851 –> 00:15:56.442
absolutely horrible
but I never learned how to type which is weird because I love the keyboard I hate reaching for my mouse but he he
he brought up he tweeted or something about home run mods and I started using to get completely addicted to it
00:16:03.119 –> 00:16:14.177
the current oh I almost used I almost used a character named of current wife I I said I was going to do that here
but
my my wife.
00:16:14.570 –> 00:16:18.993
Who spends a lot of time behind a keyboard as well she’s been having some,
00:16:19.170 –> 00:16:30.066
10 minutes or carpal tunnel syndrome right and so she’s looking at getting a more ergonomic keyboard,
00:16:30.135 –> 00:16:34.567
you know I get got on I I’ve I’ve gone through so many like very,
00:16:34.762 –> 00:16:46.387
you know nights keyboards like the 360 has been my daily driver for the last couple years I had the advantage too before that I played around with a little bit with the moonlander but
yeah so.
00:16:46.654 –> 00:16:48.106
And you know I’m I’m.
00:16:48.392 –> 00:16:58.567
You know pitching these like keyboards to her
and I think she’s going to get a keyboard with you know that has a little tilt to it that has the.
00:16:58.915 –> 00:17:05.958
The split to it which I told her the split in the concave Keys have made the biggest difference to me because I’m a I’m a
00:17:05.955 –> 00:17:13.232
bigger guy with big monkey paws
so being able to like spread my keyboards out and and get them,
00:17:13.292 –> 00:17:18.840
you know in the position where my hands lie naturally H have been very helpful,
00:17:18.945 –> 00:17:35.692
but I’m trying to sell her on the home Roma I’m like listen she’s not going to care about that no no no she’s already made that very clear but I
gave up the first time I would have never marry the woman I mean you know it takes a lot of
00:17:35.509 –> 00:17:39.527
you know bugging her to to give it a chance
but
00:17:39.389 –> 00:17:52.653
yeah you know I don’t need it I I what are you talking about you absolutely need it it’s a complete Game Changer man it’s a game I was looking for a developers especially those that know Wim I I agree there
00:17:52.551 –> 00:17:59.980
but the average person is is no you’re so wrong you think.
00:18:00.275 –> 00:18:12.251
I mean how often do you reach for your control key how often do you reach for your shift or your
I I see I I reach for it but like my control key I use I use this part of my.
00:18:12.626 –> 00:18:18.192
Knuckle like I just roll it on there and then my my other key is like I just.
00:18:18.513 –> 00:18:22.684
Tuck my thumb under for the other 2 like I don’t really have an issue grabbing,
00:18:22.897 –> 00:18:30.975
getting to him
I think she have to see where the where the where the control key is on like a normal keyboard because
00:18:30.909 –> 00:18:43.182
on the on the 3 6 0,
00:18:43.297 –> 00:18:49.718
no yeah for years it’s like ironically that’s how I type upside down.
00:18:50.444 –> 00:18:58.702
So yeah now I never much of a pinky guy I I can’t I mean even even now like to do the double quotes.
00:18:59.059 –> 00:19:04.194
00:19:04.173 –> 00:19:16.617
so yeah but no so if you don’t know what the home mod is basically it’s your home row and you just map home row being your ASDF hjkl.
00:19:17.028 –> 00:19:24.476
No it’s jkl semicolon
right
and you map these to your the,
00:19:24.680 –> 00:19:32.803
well you can map them to whatever you you want the map to but you basically map them to your function keys on your keyboard where if you
00:19:32.791 –> 00:19:44.110
for me if I press and hold the J key it turns into the command key or on a Windows machine the Windows key and uh k for me well,
00:19:44.125 –> 00:19:48.764
so so they’re mirrored right whatever you do on the right you do on the left right front end out,
00:19:48.788 –> 00:19:57.019
so the k d key if I hold them down their control s l is shift and a,
00:19:57.034 –> 00:20:06.219
semicolon is alt so
just having that there
I don’t know man I think I think everybody can benefit from it.
00:20:06.811 –> 00:20:11.423
TJ Miller caps lock did you get did you see oh let me find this.
00:20:11.771 –> 00:20:18.633
I gotta find this I don’t even know if he’s on X anymore I think he’s on X TJ Miller got a new tattoo
yeah yeah.
00:20:18.910 –> 00:20:25.106
Which I actually owe TJ Miller I think has designed my next tattoo.
00:20:25.526 –> 00:20:33.127
Oh yeah it’s on here oh yeah yeah yeah check this out
let’s share this
check out TJ’s new tattoo.
00:20:33.664 –> 00:20:40.806
That is permanently in his skin now caps lock.
00:20:41.352 –> 00:20:54.372
Yeah he he gave me the the backstory on it a little bit it was very very cute very funny it’s not what you probably think it is well it is probably what you think it is but
anyways yeah he got a tattoo on his fingers,
00:20:54.433 –> 00:20:58.243
listen to this what is it slightly caffeinated podcast,
00:20:58.448 –> 00:21:05.085
yes yeah yeah yeah check it out oh yeah let me where where is that at that was it was on that same post.
00:21:05.559 –> 00:21:08.848
Yeah slightly caffeinated let let me uh get there.
00:21:09.223 –> 00:21:16.140
That’s PJs and another really cool guy is opening up over here
Chris.
00:21:16.443 –> 00:21:23.756
I don’t know it’s just lasting gmr yr
anyways those 2 dudes
00:21:23.672 –> 00:21:32.596
the caffeinated listen to it after you listen to Art you got to make sure you listen to Arts first because we have a a sponsorship deal
00:21:32.494 –> 00:21:41.157
what’s it called what’s it called when you affiliate the affiliate yeah yeah we’re Affiliates to them so you want to listen to us before you listen to them so we get the affiliate link
00:21:41.055 –> 00:21:44.767
that’s a joke just ignore me,
00:21:44.971 –> 00:21:53.103
but yeah he talks about it a little bit there so yeah check it out great guy I really enjoy TJ a Awards brings up,
00:21:53.145 –> 00:22:02.231
using caps lock as escape and I’ve seen people do that but again I’ve never had an issue getting up to the Escape key just just hitting it I think
00:22:02.157 –> 00:22:12.278
I think it’s more so so again back on this keyboard the 360 there is no cap locks it’s actually they actually put the Escape key where the cap locks key goes
00:22:12.167 –> 00:22:21.857
that that’s there I didn’t do that
but I don’t think it it is nice I mean
so on my laptop I I’ve done that on my laptop.
00:22:22.277 –> 00:22:27.780
I do prefer it over reaching for these key key but
also
00:22:27.732 –> 00:22:38.213
for me I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally hit the caps lock key
00:22:38.661 –> 00:22:44.767
So it it definitely helps with that as well I for sure would recommend.
00:22:45.025 –> 00:22:50.673
2 2 TJ point we we kind of have a conversation about this over Telegram
you know like.
00:22:51.057 –> 00:23:00.854
You don’t need like why is there still a caps lock key on keyboards like who uses this you know what what are all of our parents to
00:23:00.770 –> 00:23:07.957
type of message this is the point you need to you need to stop enabling them and just take it off keyboards
00:23:07.819 –> 00:23:15.168
all together
and to be fair the the 360 still has 1 it’s down here,
00:23:15.381 –> 00:23:24.260
I haven’t even taken I haven’t even bothered remapping it because I it’s like in a spot where I don’t even accidentally hit it it’s just kind of a useless key for me.
00:23:24.734 –> 00:23:32.641
But yeah 100% look at home real mods remap your xcape key to either so TJ does something interesting.
00:23:33.044 –> 00:23:42.859
Heat remapped his
to if he Taps it it’s Escape
but if you press it and holds it it becomes a control key.
00:23:43.198 –> 00:23:49.890
So kind of like the Home Road mod but for the
for the uh caps lock key he does it for.
00:23:50.661 –> 00:23:54.931
So I don’t know I might have to I might have to think about doing that.
00:23:55.378 –> 00:24:01.179
I don’t think I would think about it though because like I said with my with my control key being D and K now.
00:24:01.518 –> 00:24:13.296
I mean it’s just like there’s no finger travel anymore because that’s where my fingers are already are so
yeah even reaching over to the Escape key it doesn’t make sense
yeah
00:24:13.572 –> 00:24:19.471
All right so we got bad news in the world what is the bad news PHP.
00:24:19.801 –> 00:24:33.794
There is a new there’s new malware out there
male malware malware malware malware before you move on you gotta do me a favor I’ve never noticed it before.
00:24:34.070 –> 00:24:42.013
But your video is reversed
like yeah it’s a just a little thing up there where you can mirror it.
00:24:42.496 –> 00:24:46.631
Oh I think I can actually do it for you can I
really.
00:24:46.925 –> 00:24:58.820
You did it that’s weird I never touched that and every now and then it goes wonky on me I don’t know what’s going on there I was noticing when you’re holding the keyboard not when I was reading your hat I don’t know why,
00:24:58.952 –> 00:25:05.401
oh that’s weird
yeah I can’t I I can’t really see I got too much of a glare when I try to look at the keyboard,
00:25:05.596 –> 00:25:15.798
all right so malware appreciate that
malware
all right so first thing I’m gonna say I’ve looked at a few sites about this malware.
00:25:16.128 –> 00:25:25.467
It’s very clickbaity because it says it’s malware the exploits popular PHP Frameworks like laravel in think PHP.
00:25:26.049 –> 00:25:30.337
Right first of all what you think PHP.
00:25:30.757 –> 00:25:43.066
Great in this question I didn’t really that was a popular PHP framework maybe I’m a little out of touch know they’re they’re think they they meant the the town.
00:25:43.423 –> 00:25:48.611
Uh don’t go there don’t do it don’t do it.
00:25:49.230 –> 00:25:54.670
I forgot I forget what it’s called you don’t think David would like it wasn’t that his name.
00:25:54.973 –> 00:26:03.771
I don’t I don’t I don’t remember his name I don’t remember the the the framework game either come on a Woods I saw you in there what is it.
00:26:04.129 –> 00:26:11.873
What is it I don’t know I was saying just move on I was just kidding oh
you’re in there I know you know what it is.
We put it in there yet oh okay
so
every thing I’ve read about this,
00:26:19.342 –> 00:26:28.600
there there’s nothing about it that is specific to the Frameworks It’s seems to be an exploit of,
00:26:28.669 –> 00:26:36.549
just PHP sites in general and
uh servers that are running PHP so the export isn’t,
00:26:36.627 –> 00:26:40.762
PHP itself is just getting the package on,
00:26:40.939 –> 00:26:53.329
a server that runs PHP and it has all this bad stuff in it
I haven’t found anything on how to check for it how to correct it,
00:26:53.524 –> 00:27:02.862
I don’t know how bad of a problem it is but it’s bad enough where the explo the exploit is called Glutton if you’re not.
00:27:03.102 –> 00:27:12.369
Watching the video you’re watching listen to the audio by the way all these links will be in the show notes on the PHP architect website if you’re interested.
00:27:12.843 –> 00:27:20.543
But the exploit is the malware the male malware is called glutton
and,
00:27:20.738 –> 00:27:29.329
every time I read the articles
all the articles I I read
there’s nothing specific about any framework.
00:27:29.623 –> 00:27:40.852
Laravel it it touches on laravel think PHP Yee there was there was another name that kept throwing out there it just all seems to be around the fact of
00:27:40.660 –> 00:27:50.151
oh hey you know if it gets this package on the server it had it you know it installs all these back doors gives it this functionality and like
00:27:49.977 –> 00:28:05.086
yes but the vulnerability isn’t in like stop saying it’s a layer of Bill thing it’s not their bill at least not from what I’ve read
feel free to correct me listeners if anybody knows of anything different but I I could not find an article,
00:28:05.191 –> 00:28:11.496
talked specifically about why it’s it’s tied to Frameworks,
00:28:11.655 –> 00:28:16.294
so I it is out there it is an issue
00:28:16.246 –> 00:28:24.828
not sure how to tell everybody to look for it or how to check for it or how to fix it because I can’t seem to find that information either it seems more like.
00:28:25.149 –> 00:28:35.829
Kind of
fear uncertainty doubt sort of posting out here and I almost hesitated
bringing it up on the show because I don’t like doing that.
00:28:36.573 –> 00:28:39.916
But it just bugging me I’m like why do they keep.
00:28:40.462 –> 00:28:49.404
Why do they keep putting laravel into this because they want to get noticed I think that’s it right I mean like just saying it’s a PHP,
00:28:49.482 –> 00:28:55.940
exploit or malware for PHP people just don’t care anymore but you say laravel all of a sudden.
00:28:56.252 –> 00:29:05.464
Yeah I mean I haven’t read the full thing but it’s almost like it’s just a PHP script that right they’re getting onto your server via.
00:29:05.911 –> 00:29:15.619
A zero day or end Day fall or Brute Force attack so it’s has nothing to do with a PHP flaw as much as they’re getting a PHP script onto your server and now.
00:29:16.093 –> 00:29:22.028
If you could do that you of course you can have
a back door onto somebody’s server or.
00:29:22.620 –> 00:29:28.357
Collecting sensitive information I mean that’s that’s any language that’s not PHP,
00:29:28.561 –> 00:29:42.022
right
yep yeah I that’s what I’m saying I’m like I I don’t know what to tell people about it but yeah it’s just it’s it’s just a tool it’s a it’s a route tool kit written in PHP
00:29:42.443 –> 00:29:51.583
I don’t know I don’t know what else to say about it
you know yeah it’s not it’s not a PHP exploit like you said,
00:29:51.634 –> 00:29:56.444
right and people people like to like to use laravel
00:29:56.306 –> 00:30:09.902
so much just to just to get noticed just to get attention oh hey come to PHP Tech to for some laravel talks that we will be having their there’s gonna be some great layer we’ll talk some tech
00:30:09.890 –> 00:30:19.652
and uh but we we will not sink to that level uh moving into the next article there was a new uh extension for laravel
00:30:22.476 –> 00:30:33.884
okay no I did I did actually have this on for for a reason I don’t remember if I talked about it after laragon he he did and then okay so laravel.
00:30:34.098 –> 00:30:41.167
The company
has made their own extension for vs code which is.
00:30:41.578 –> 00:30:52.681
Cool right I mean vs code is heavily used it’s a free editor out there
probably just under jetbrains products but.
00:30:52.912 –> 00:30:53.626
You know,
00:30:53.804 –> 00:31:03.844
vs code is is free as opposed to Jet brains
we we’re gonna get back to the cost of jet brains here in a second but let’s just go with jet brains cost money.
00:31:04.264 –> 00:31:15.646
It’s really cool to see that they did this I would love to see more companies do this I think Symphony might do an extension as well but don’t quote me on that I I did need to look that up,
00:31:15.742 –> 00:31:22.461
yeah yeah
so yeah so the official beta version of this extension is out.
00:31:22.908 –> 00:31:29.807
And it’s cool because it’s really addressing a lot of things that
are unique to the framework.
00:31:30.335 –> 00:31:44.228
But they I guess felt like it wasn’t being addressed well enough great thing about open source right we can do things like this
so the the a lot of things but the really cool thing is they have Integrations and Integrations I guess they have.
00:31:45.008 –> 00:31:59.676
I don’t know what you would call it they take in consideration things like inertia Livewire
I know it’s a live wire in here somewhere
but but the these little kind of pieces that it’s like oh yeah you know
these sort of.
00:32:00.096 –> 00:32:11.154
If you find a good extension typically is more generic PHP or if somebody tries to do 1 specific for laravel kind of goes on date fast I know there’s a laravel
00:32:11.097 –> 00:32:15.916
plug in for them that I stopped using because it just doesn’t
00:32:15.868 –> 00:32:25.008
is that keeping up and I’m like okay I don’t get enough use out of this
so yeah it’s out there if you’re a laravel person if you’re a vs code person.
00:32:25.276 –> 00:32:30.536
The extension is out there in beta for free really cool.
00:32:30.974 –> 00:32:39.304
I I found it interesting this this extension will occasionally boot your app in the background to collect information about your app for use in autocomp completion linking hovering.
00:32:39.670 –> 00:32:47.244
And Diagnostics what where do you see that at its at the top of that GitHub the please note.
00:32:47.637 –> 00:32:55.157
No I just I I looked right past that every time
00:32:55.748 –> 00:33:02.026
Oh interesting
I wonder what that means
well maybe.
00:33:03.085 –> 00:33:16.789
Figuring out what commands you have so making it easier to run those I don’t know
well I mean Auto completion link I don’t know yeah
extension does it I’m sure.
00:33:17.057 –> 00:33:25.504
A million others do it as well
including including probably let’s let’s lead into that including something like.
00:33:25.726 –> 00:33:31.922
Code Pilot which is I I know I have this open somewhere okay we’ll open it we can find.
00:33:32.541 –> 00:33:41.203
Code Pilot if you’re not familiar
is GitHub
AI tool
and you just have to pay for it.
00:33:41.696 –> 00:33:54.968
I need more apparently apparently co-pilot is free
I guess it was free
I don’t use vs code I know we just came off an article about vs code I use PHP storm if I don’t use storm
00:33:54.929 –> 00:33:57.165
I’m using just straight for them,
00:33:57.324 –> 00:34:05.834
I don’t need to get into it I just couldn’t keep up with so many Ides vs code is great product if I ever,
00:34:06.011 –> 00:34:11.784
didn’t want to pay for jet brain products again I would probably install vs code but yeah.
00:34:12.187 –> 00:34:22.128
Co-pilot’s free now
is free only in vs code for some reason
so that’s what I kept getting confused on
if you look at
00:34:22.017 –> 00:34:26.134
yes
but then you read on in,
00:34:26.176 –> 00:34:36.513
also free if you I think if you pay for a GitHub account so it’s not just vs code
if you pay for a GitHub account you’ll also get it for free.
00:34:37.042 –> 00:34:46.110
I meant to highlight that before the before the stream and I forgot to do it but trust me on this
it is in here somewhere.
00:34:46.728 –> 00:34:51.682
Yeah so vs code and paid GitHub accounts
get it.
00:34:51.968 –> 00:35:01.585
Which I guess we we’re not a paid GitHub account anymore are we
we never did after Diego Dev I don’t think we pay for GitHub I think we do,
00:35:01.744 –> 00:35:08.300
for for
making me curious
don’t think we do
let me know.
00:35:08.658 –> 00:35:19.779
I’d be curious to know
yeah yeah we we we pay our next payments in January 10th God damn so expensive
it now.
00:35:20.163 –> 00:35:29.852
Now that GitHub is is part of it maybe it it justifies or not GitHub co-pilot it’s part of it maybe just face it a little bit
speaking of free,
00:35:29.885 –> 00:35:36.730
and speaking of Ides webstorm and writer in writer is.
00:35:37.096 –> 00:35:44.102
The rails
ID I think I forget I forget which 1 writers for are now well,
00:35:44.280 –> 00:35:49.720
free for non-commercial use this is the jet Rings product and,
00:35:49.798 –> 00:36:03.304
I hear you Jeffrey stop saying with the quotes in the air Eric there is just just for non-commercial use and if you if you if you’re using it for commercial purposes you need to pay for it.
00:36:03.689 –> 00:36:09.885
Reality of it is
if you do this professionally just pay for the goddamn thing it it’s.
00:36:10.566 –> 00:36:20.427
It helps support the ecosystem you don’t want to code for free don’t use the goddamn product for free if they ask you to pay for it just pay for it we do it all the time we pay for stuff
00:36:20.343 –> 00:36:29.843
things people don’t even ask us to pay for so just pay for stuff I’m a big supporter of that I live in this world I know how hard it is to make money,
00:36:29.912 –> 00:36:36.496
don’t feel bad if you are using it for free and you don’t get paid to do your coding I’m not,
00:36:36.610 –> 00:36:43.022
trying to guilt shame people into that way but I’m guilt shaming the people who make money and don’t pay for shit.
00:36:43.506 –> 00:36:46.650
Says writer is for.net,
00:36:46.737 –> 00:36:59.749
writers for net okay
anyways oh yeah yeah yeah what’s I forget the Ruby 1 is but anyways yeah so it’s now free for non-commercial use
Pro tip even,
00:36:59.809 –> 00:37:02.269
well for PHP storm which is.
00:37:02.879 –> 00:37:11.253
Python the python IDE has a community version for free for non-commercial use and a paid version.
00:37:11.575 –> 00:37:20.814
PHP storm does not as of today have that but what it does have I assume all the other IDs have it as well in in jet brain Suite.
00:37:21.171 –> 00:37:32.013
Does it have what’s called EAP Early Access program if you sign up for the Early Access program you can get those versions of PHP storm free,
00:37:32.055 –> 00:37:38.215
it’s you’re you’re on the bleeding edge at that point this is basically them releasing all the latest greatest a lot of times like
00:37:38.194 –> 00:37:48.379
plugins will stop working if you’re on the eapa because the plug-in developers haven’t caught up to it yet
but if you need phpstorm if you want phpstorm,
00:37:48.511 –> 00:37:55.266
that’s a pro tip on how to get it for free
that’s that.
00:37:55.758 –> 00:38:01.684
I’m I’m very confused we are on the free tier of
GitHub but we pay.
00:38:02.050 –> 00:38:10.830
Almost hundred dollars a month for it
are you what are you sure
are you sure it’s not the when I go to the projects we support.
00:38:11.818 –> 00:38:25.279
When we go to compare plans it says we’re currently on the free tier but in our billing our current monthly bill and then our next payment due is January 10th meaning we’re paying so now I’m very confused and I got.
00:38:25.501 –> 00:38:28.664
Go figure that out
thanks for why you figure that out.
00:38:29.003 –> 00:38:37.261
Why do you figure that out
let’s talk about another great thing to pay for and that is monitoring thanks to our friends at Honeybadger.
00:38:38.222 –> 00:38:43.329
00:38:43.227 –> 00:38:55.977
that’s a direct quote from someone who just saw honey badger insights the new observability tool from the folks at honeybadger.io
insights is a Fresh Approach to logging performance monitoring and observability,
00:38:56.163 –> 00:39:02.918
it’s a bit like Splunk data dog or Cloud watch logs but with just the good parts and a reasonable price tag
00:39:02.798 –> 00:39:11.893
honey badger helps you gain deeper visibility into what’s happening inside your applications letting you drill down into the details and step back to see patterns in your data.
00:39:12.241 –> 00:39:24.163
You’ll love how easy it is to query your logs and events and create quick charts and dashboards
the best part is that it’s available on Honeybadger free tier as part of their comprehensive monitoring Suite,
00:39:24.259 –> 00:39:28.322
which includes error tracking uptime monitoring status pages and more.
00:39:28.886 –> 00:39:35.821
To get started for free then pay as you grow or choose a 30-day free trial to unlock the full power of Honeybadger right away.
00:39:36.061 –> 00:39:45.300
To get started visit honeybadger.io plans that’s honeybadger.io plans.
00:39:46.000 –> 00:39:49.757
Thank you thank you honey badger I figured out what we’re paying for.
00:39:49.988 –> 00:39:58.993
What are we paying for we’re not paying for GitHub
we sponsor packages we sponsor open-source packages through GitHub.
00:39:59.377 –> 00:40:03.539
And again we get paid to do PHP for a living.
00:40:04.094 –> 00:40:09.921
Open source maintainers do this you know out of the goodness of their hearts so we try to get back a little bit where we can,
00:40:10.099 –> 00:40:17.267
yeah that’s what I that’s what I was saying are you sure it’s not the projects we’re sponsoring yeah cool oh I missed that part I heard you say are you sure it’s not.
00:40:17.814 –> 00:40:24.955
The projects I was thinking are clients not those yeah but yeah that’s what it is yeah
00:40:24.790 –> 00:40:39.467
we we really need to put a site up on not not to Pat ourselves on the back more for us to keep track but we need to put a a a secret spot up on the PHP architect website of the stuff we’re sponsoring like
00:40:39.383 –> 00:40:48.991
I don’t know if we pay for it for the entire year but the phpc doo Mastadon servers we pay a good chunk of that,
00:40:49.196 –> 00:41:03.638
I think it’s for the entire year I think we paid for the service for the entire year I don’t know how much we give them and it should cover it for the entire year
we obviously donate to PHP
internals and yeah.
00:41:03.869 –> 00:41:14.936
We really we really need to keep track of who we’re giving money it’s kind of important
00:41:15.302 –> 00:41:22.552
Places like some through GitHub some through
patreon yeah what’s the The Collection 1,
00:41:22.729 –> 00:41:32.796
the collective Collective
open Collective that’s it Yeah Yeah Yeahs open Collective yeah yeah
yeah I teach you how to drag stuff over to the.
00:41:33.181 –> 00:41:38.783
Proper column
did you just move something that I wasn’t ready to move over.
00:41:39.644 –> 00:41:48.802
I moved over the webstorm and Ryder 1 because you already talked about that 1 right let’s talk about this
because this is something else I think we need let me see do I have this open.
00:41:49.286 –> 00:41:55.896
You know what else shipping’s has Jen
what it is that’s all the great ideas they have a swag store now.
00:41:56.298 –> 00:42:01.441
I’m telling you we need we need a swag store we have 1 it’s called PHP arch.com.
00:42:01.790 –> 00:42:13.577
Yeah but we need more swag like we need hats and t-shirts and and things like that man like socks I don’t understand what’s the deal with socks why is everybody got socks I don’t get the socks thing
00:42:13.529 –> 00:42:17.115
I don’t even I guess because they’re never comfortable comfortable socks either,
00:42:17.319 –> 00:42:29.169
no they’re not they’re they’re they’re always and for somebody with a size 14 foot they never fit either they’re all ankle socks whether they’re meant to be or not yeah.
00:42:29.436 –> 00:42:41.736
But yes I think there was some T-shirts I don’t see here’s the thing I the thing that’s always stopped me from doing this anybody knows of a good service first thing I don’t even think this is a real site because it uses this fake money it was this
00:42:41.697 –> 00:42:49.136
cryptocurrency or something I don’t know that’s not American money I I don’t get it no it’s not American money you are correct.
00:42:49.565 –> 00:42:58.120
But the thing that’s always stopped me is
sorry sorry yeah it’s a real say that.
00:42:58.513 –> 00:43:03.854
but like to make it worth doing.
00:43:04.086 –> 00:43:11.173
You know we have to we have to like print this print this stuff up in advance so we have a set cost
00:43:11.089 –> 00:43:14.747
since you know people buy it and send it out which,
00:43:14.861 –> 00:43:26.054
I don’t know seems like a lot of effort
but I’m sure there’s plenty of like this is probably done through Drop Shipping I probably like well Drop Shipping its print on demand.
00:43:26.303 –> 00:43:32.869
Print on demand is what I’m talking about so I I would really like to find a print on demand service that
00:43:32.848 –> 00:43:37.937
doesn’t like make a t-shirt a t-shirt costs 30 whatever
00:43:37.925 –> 00:43:51.224
weird money exists but and US Dollars it’s like $30
it’s like $30 I’m like I I don’t want to pay 30 dollars for a t-shirt I definitely don’t want to ask people to pay you $30 for a T-shirt and that’s,
00:43:51.374 –> 00:44:01.163
without profit you know you just which if it’s printed on demand I’m fine with that I I don’t I’m not looking to make a ton of money off of it
00:44:01.106 –> 00:44:09.274
it’s just frustrating to me like I don’t want to ask people to pay thirty dollars for a t-shirt it’s frustrating man I hate how much
00:44:09.172 –> 00:44:17.511
that’s it John we need to buy a printing company so we can print this stuff there you go that’s the next step that’s our next step,
00:44:17.553 –> 00:44:22.966
by a PHP printers,
00:44:23.107 –> 00:44:31.789
oh it just rolls off the tongue man I don’t see why we don’t
yeah so yeah they have a spa shop if you’re into that sort of thing.
00:44:32.272 –> 00:44:38.000
I am I like getting swag well it’s not swag if you pay for it us SWAG stands for.
00:44:38.231 –> 00:44:51.558
I think I told you this before
if you did I don’t remember
has a couple viewing so swag if you’re not familiar with it is is this stuff you get at conferences and stuff
and I’ve been told that.
The word SWAG stands for stuff we all get are sealed I just made that up.
00:44:58.522 –> 00:45:10.462
I said shit we I said shit we all get oh yeah baby shit’s a better word because typically in this shit but
yeah stuff stuff we all get are sealed with the gift is the 2 kind of.
00:45:10.891 –> 00:45:20.437
Reasons why I’ve been told it’s called swag but I don’t know
do you want to talk about the second card on my.
00:45:21.280 –> 00:45:29.349
Column
we talked about possibly bringing it up
yeah
yeah we should
all right.
00:45:30.012 –> 00:45:36.884
I don’t know why you hesitated yes John we 100% should talk about that
in the New Year coming up very soon.
00:45:37.349 –> 00:45:51.198
PHP architect will be hiring a sysops person so if you are into sysops especially in the AWS ecosphere can help maintain servers keep keep them updated optimize costs.
00:45:51.699 –> 00:45:56.788
Keep PHP up to date as well like the whole system operations,
00:45:56.884 –> 00:46:06.249
we are hiring so hit us up let us know not like AWS AWS AWS is the absolute requirement
00:46:06.201 –> 00:46:15.396
I didn’t mean to say like AWS but yeah yeah AWS is an absolute requirement and uh
to the team members who might be listening.
00:46:15.708 –> 00:46:25.937
Surprised we haven’t told our own team about this yet but yes we are we are officially on the hunt
00:46:25.889 –> 00:46:34.543
for a just a CIS Ops person not coding is not a requirement it’s appreciated,
00:46:34.577 –> 00:46:44.608
most sysops people I know no coding but AWS is an absolute requirement we need to really dial in our AWS environment and.
00:46:44.911 –> 00:46:52.503
Yeah
it’s a great opportunity we need to free up our the person we have doing our Sis Sis up stuff now because,
00:46:52.509 –> 00:46:57.688
is that what we’re calling let go oh no free I’m kidding
00:46:57.568 –> 00:47:05.763
I’m kidding yes free up we had a I I’ll even call call them out by name Kaylin has done and
00:47:05.607 –> 00:47:14.315
absolute phenomenal job at becoming kind of our sysops person and he
he did not come on board initially to be that,
00:47:14.484 –> 00:47:28.278
I definitely know he wants to code more but there’s no time for him to code anymore I mean the guy is literally working on servers almost all the time servers are migrations and we have a lot that we need to do and.
00:47:28.599 –> 00:47:29.313
Again,
00:47:29.319 –> 00:47:43.032
great opportunity if you’re into this if this is something that you you you’re good at and you want to do and you’re passionate about let us know because we’ve been doing just enough to keep our heads above water
00:47:42.859 –> 00:47:46.210
that we’ve been doing just enough so that our our we’re not.
00:47:46.442 –> 00:47:56.032
Doing anything bad for our client and trying to push our clients forward
we’ve really need somebody to come in and kind of take the Rings and and just.
00:47:56.353 –> 00:48:07.681
Make that their focus all the time so if that’s you if that’s something that interests you reach out to John and I on Discord
on any of the socials email us.
00:48:08.119 –> 00:48:14.621
Probably should even create an email address for this but we haven’t published this anywhere
so,
00:48:14.763 –> 00:48:23.246
you’re you’re in the know
you’re already in their in their Circle by finding out about this
and letting us know.
00:48:35.207 –> 00:48:46.967
Always very self-conscious about it like I’m very protective of our team we just hired a new mobile developer and it took us a very long time to get there.
00:48:47.216 –> 00:48:57.202
But I’m very protective of our team and I don’t like bringing in new people that whole higher slow to hire quick to fire,
00:48:57.254 –> 00:49:04.728
we we could probably be a little quicker to fire but
you know slow the higher is I’m 100% on board for
00:49:04.680 –> 00:49:11.930
on board with and I just
we should have our new hire come on the show and just
00:49:11.810 –> 00:49:25.830
put them on the spot and see how he feels like how how because it’s been so long since I’ve worked anywhere else like I don’t know how good we are doing what we do or or just making people feel feel welcome so.
00:49:26.079 –> 00:49:28.656
yeah I get that.
00:49:29.194 –> 00:49:40.251
So what you’re saying is Brooks will be on the show next week or in 2 weeks
maybe I don’t think I’ve ever actually used his name for yes you you you haven’t but.
00:49:40.545 –> 00:49:47.426
I think it’s I think it’s fair we use everybody else’s name
I mean they’re all yeah exactly they’re all just.
00:49:47.774 –> 00:49:51.711
There are pongs in our little world of John
00:49:51.582 –> 00:50:02.901
his name is Brooks he lives at 1483
yeah I just made those numbers up I don’t know what that is so.
00:50:15.384 –> 00:50:22.400
So we’re taking next week off
be back here in 2 weeks
which I think is January 2nd.
00:50:22.982 –> 00:50:30.385
And I believe you you are correct
everyone that’s all I can be correct is that you were even in the show are we in the show.
00:50:30.724 –> 00:50:33.806
We’re we’re getting close yeah
tomorrow night.
00:50:34.208 –> 00:50:41.511
Taking my kids to a scouting event that goes from 10:30 p.m. to to about 12.
00:50:41.761 –> 00:50:54.907
I mean it’s going to they’re playing broomball so basically go to Poway ice and
play some game on the ice without ice skates you’re just in shoes and just.
00:50:55.552 –> 00:51:04.224
Slipping and sliding
and hurting yourself is it the whole
yeah that sounds weird what what what what what the hell is pi ice where the hell is that.
00:51:04.564 –> 00:51:17.674
In power
there’s a there’s an ice rink off of off of Stow out there that I didn’t know was there and so my kids started playing ice hockey a few months ago.
00:51:18.058 –> 00:51:24.317
It’s it’s always been there yeah it’s been there for
can gather.
00:51:24.684 –> 00:51:35.786
What I I I looked at how we for so long there’s 1 in M I did know about this you know who that’s the practice facility for the goals yeah yep.
00:51:36.108 –> 00:51:46.256
Why did you just say that damn it I didn’t know that I didn’t think about that I didn’t I didn’t realize it was open to the public yeah so that’s where it so the the kids.
00:51:46.514 –> 00:51:52.242
That are starting they get
like little goals shirts like they start out.
00:51:52.627 –> 00:52:05.080
practicing so the goals for those of you out there they’re the minor league team for the Anaheim Ducks I believe in hockey so the hockey man yeah.
00:52:05.302 –> 00:52:13.515
Yeah I’m pretty sure they they’re
it’s 1 of the LA teams is either ducks or the Kings I’m pretty positive it’s the Ducks,
00:52:13.566 –> 00:52:32.644
but it’s weird being in Southern California how popular hockey is like we have balls that have ice rinks in them and all year round like even in the middle of summer there’s an ice rink in in this mall
and it’s crazy how popular hockey ice hockey is
00:52:32.462 –> 00:52:40.720
here in Southern California it’s I went to my first golf game
and.
00:52:41.104 –> 00:52:50.469
Outside of having so it was for the my kid is in the school safety patrol
so we’re in the section with all these fifth graders.
00:52:51.664 –> 00:52:59.003
Directly in front of us were 6 girls and then directly to the left of my son was another girl and.
00:52:59.622 –> 00:53:08.023
Whenever it said get loud oh they got loud they screeched
and it was just like oh my God there’s just too many of them.
00:53:08.345 –> 00:53:19.736
Much like a minor league baseball man it’s a great great cheap way to see some you know good sports
when I lived in Obi which is right do they still play at the sports arena.
00:53:20.786 –> 00:53:35.624
Okay so I lived in Ocean Beach which is which is the beach right next to the sports arena
and the wife and I used to catch skulls games and it was had a blast man I’m not even like a hockey person like I don’t know all the details about,
00:53:35.712 –> 00:53:45.248
cocky are all the rules around hockey but
definitely enjoy watching that hockey game basketball that constant movement I just I really enjoy that,
00:53:45.344 –> 00:53:50.307
yeah it was exciting we’re going to be going back here soon
we’ve already made plans.
00:53:50.808 –> 00:53:59.822
Cool
my younger son who’s now playing hockey or.
00:54:00.108 –> 00:54:07.213
Whatever it’s not actually playing games but going through the drills he’s sitting there at the game and all all he wants to do is watch the game
00:54:07.202 –> 00:54:16.720
and with all the girls screeching and standing up because all they want to do is be on the Jumbotron he’s like constantly like I just want to watch get out of my way
00:54:16.654 –> 00:54:30.187
poor kid yeah you get some you get some crazy fans too I we’ve been to dolls games where people just slamming the glass screaming all sorts of obscenities and.
00:54:30.715 –> 00:54:36.399
It’s fun I enjoy it
all right all right.
00:54:36.657 –> 00:54:42.358
Cool I think that’s it yes thank you everyone for hanging out with us happy holidays again,
00:54:42.445 –> 00:54:56.618
can’t believe it’s already Merry Christmas
yeah yeah exactly thanks for thanks for a great year of support again from our from our supporters our subscribers we do appreciate you everybody who attended
00:54:56.597 –> 00:55:06.016
click obviously appreciate you as well
I think that’s it that’s it thank you for being in our sphere our community we appreciate it yeah.
00:55:06.247 –> 00:55:18.115
We do we do thank you for letting us be a part of your community that’s the that’s the big thing
all right that’s it uh we’re going to wrap it up
keep coding keep reading keep listening keep,
00:55:18.175 –> 00:55:22.139
watching keep coding yeah yeah keep keep pH being.
00:55:22.380 –> 00:55:34.472
Keeping keep it make sure you pee pee every day if you can
maybe a couple times a day would be good and please stop looking over my shoulder.
00:55:35.766 –> 00:55:45.437
Bye bye
oh wait I’m supposed to click something aren’t I hold on wait a minute you’re supposed to click something stop looking over my shoulder.
00:55:47.172 –> 00:55:52.630
This has been PHP podcast the official podcast of PHP architect
00:55:52.627 –> 00:56:05.134
the industry’s leading Tech magazine and publisher focused on PHP and web development subscribe today at PHP arch.com to see what the leaders in the community and Industry are talking about.
