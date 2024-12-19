php[podcast] 2024.12.19

Listen

Transcript

Join us to listen to the latest news and Tech talk from our conferences the magazine and wider PHP community.

Hey there you listen to the PHP podcast the official podcast of PHP architect magazine it is May 19th 2024 and this is the last,

May 19th want to try that again December 19th December 24th

this is the last podcast of the year for for us I’m your host Eric

yeah and this is John.

Hello hello that point at all the mistakes I make yeah I got it you were listening to episode 2024 not 12.19

yes we said that.

Part of the last episode of 2024 you can join us in our Discord at Discord PHP arch.com we are a podcast that focuses on PHP

the programming language the surrounding community and our wonderful company PHP architect the magazine the conference,

really the business of PHP

as well as we’ll talk about tech and other things that kind of perks are interest.

Show was made a little better thanks to some sponsorship by honeybadger.io and we will share some more on them in a little bit.

Besides that

I always feel like I’m forgiving something else

yeah I think I got it all that time yeah yeah once you realize we weren’t weren’t in May you’re looking forward to May of 2025 I get it why would I be looking forward to May of 2025 what could possibly be happening.

But but we’re not there yet soon we’re almost.

You just see you look at time as a linear thing man you got to understand man it’s not that’s how the man wants you to think man but the time is not linear Dan.

It’s concaving in on itself or we like

spiraling out of control like a full folded piece of paper man you just jump through it.

What’s happening in me John

we have a wonderful conference that you pointed out

PHP Tech will be happening in May for those that are asking I’ve gotten a couple emails when are we going to select speakers we are actively working on it.

It’s not easy and yes we could just grab a bunch of speakers and throw them in there and say this is it but no we are going to take our time and try and make sure.

00:02:51.073 –> 00:02:58.808

Giving you the best possible experience

very excited about the speaker so yeah.

Hopefully we can wrap that up but it’s going to be hard with next week having

Christmas I can’t believe Christmas is only 6 days away.

That’s incredible for those who celebrate merry Christmas happy holidays to everybody else whatever you celebrate.

Okay

yeah looking forward got some exciting news from from the venue they they’ve they’ve.

I I don’t know if they’re done yet or if they’ll be done by the conference but they’ve done some revamping of the of the Suites I I won’t even say rooms they’re not even rooms or Suites like,

every

room is a suite there it’s really nice you get a couple of rooms in your,

your sweet you get a living room and your bedroom off to the back and yeah they said they’ve like you said revamped them they’ve freshened them all up so excited to check it out,

yeah really excited I haven’t seen them yet but yeah really excited about it so yeah.

We do we are we have started the process of selecting speakers again nothing has been sent out to anybody yet but for you

if you didn’t even submit a talk.

But you’re interested in going.

Get your tickets early blind early bird is ending very quickly make sure when you book your hotel room you do it through the link on our site when you get the.

00:04:21.455 –> 00:04:24.627

Our conference rate for the room but you also get,

breakfast included for 1 person and then ten dollars for each additional that’s in your room instead of the I think it’s typically $20 for their little breakfast buffet that they have,

00:04:35.841 –> 00:04:44.864

00:04:44.924 –> 00:04:53.506

it’s it’s worth I mean it’s it’s definitely worth ten dollars but it’s definitely it’s even more worth free if you get if you book through the,

the site so make sure you do that it’s uh it’s important.

00:04:58.050 –> 00:05:04.318

So let’s talk personal stuff I guess before we get into it how should we you’ve seen busy this week John.

You’re not as responsive as you normally aren’t

you haven’t written to me,

typical staying busy getting you know coming into the the holiday time trying to get stuff wrapped up,

00:05:19.916 –> 00:05:29.245

knowing that literally

I have family coming into town next week so wanting to make sure that.

00:05:29.711 –> 00:05:33.494

I can take some time away

will be nice.

The client that I work on so when I’m.

00:05:46.320 –> 00:05:55.775

Coding especially for the phone systems there’s often 2 parts there’s the web part and the phone part and having to do these late night releases to make sure.

00:05:56.141 –> 00:06:05.407

Not impacting people on the phone is hard because last night I went to a holiday party and had to come home

and appreciated and releasing good,

nothing could possibly go wrong there I can’t go wrong at all how I prefer to re-release code is pretty much drunk off my ass well when I feel bad about it is.

00:06:16.792 –> 00:06:24.906

Our release manager who who normally handles it you know earlier in the night lives on the East Coast so by the time I’m doing these releases its.

00:06:25.228 –> 00:06:27.679

00:06:28.279 –> 00:06:39.067

And they asked me can you I have this PR that I want to release but it hasn’t gone through CI yet can you release that when you do your other stuff tonight I’m like sure I got that

yeah.

I merged it not realizing that they didn’t change it to Target the production Branch they were targeting developed I had already changed all of my stuff to Target production,

00:06:50.911 –> 00:06:57.252

so yeah we got the a note this morning saying,

00:06:57.411 –> 00:07:08.927

just didn’t bring the develop branch in I’m like

wasn’t expecting that that’s on me.

Hello John and this is why we don’t let you work on any of our clients just kidding

how about you how how is your week,

pretty well I’ve been spending a lot of time with the,

00:07:22.842 –> 00:07:32.585

spending more time than usual with our mobile developer

giving you a little excited because

we’re getting to the time of the year where we’re we’re starting to like.

Besides some ideas for the conference we have the mobile app we released at the conference and so been talking to him about that a little bit.

00:07:41.675 –> 00:07:47.115

Doing well

yeah had some like okay

00:07:47.076 –> 00:07:59.799

but when John and I took over we

00:07:59.769 –> 00:08:04.877

00:08:05.261 –> 00:08:15.067

Where that’s what I typically think of mostly when I think of PHP architect because

that’s like where we generate a lot of our money from.

00:08:15.361 –> 00:08:20.586

00:08:20.763 –> 00:08:30.353

as a whole like the entire company participates in the publishing process of the magazine so what happens

is each month,

00:08:30.368 –> 00:08:40.237

will,

00:08:40.334 –> 00:08:44.379

00:08:44.304 –> 00:08:52.508

putting in the magazine basically it’s just a sanity check of yes it does this make sense does the code look right and.

00:08:52.874 –> 00:09:06.596

There there’s no like Rhyme or Reason like everybody kind of picks up articles as it become as a as a ready for it because our editor Jackie puts everything through grammarly so by the time it gets to,

00:09:06.746 –> 00:09:16.553

all the grammar should be correct

that doesn’t necessarily mean it flows correctly like it sounds right to a developer but.

00:09:17.054 –> 00:09:29.651

00:09:29.819 –> 00:09:33.297

00:09:33.618 –> 00:09:40.391

You we do it every month right and we kind of forget the fact that the team is helping out that’s a big help.

But occasionally something happens where it’s like oh that’s really cool and coming in December there is a.

00:09:51.803 –> 00:10:04.724

Feature or was it a feature I forget there’s a there’s article in there about uh Legacy applications in in upgrading Legacy applications

and the person who had proof read it

got like majorly inspired,

00:10:08.610 –> 00:10:22.017

just jumped into our our Legacy code base and started attacking it using some of the uh suggestions in this article and it was cool to see that so this conversation mostly happened,

00:10:22.050 –> 00:10:29.570

last night and I’m watching 2 of our developers Kaylin and Frank go back and forth Kaylin’s the 1 that actually read it,

00:10:29.603 –> 00:10:36.448

00:10:36.463 –> 00:10:44.676

we are we we will get these like Sparks of inspiration to attack the Legacy code base from time to time,

00:10:44.700 –> 00:10:48.529

00:10:48.769 –> 00:10:56.163

And then I wake up this morning and there’s a PR from Kaylin implementing some of this stuff from the article and I’m like really.

00:10:56.601 –> 00:11:07.461

That’s cool man like you know now you guys have you guys haven’t gotten a chance to read this article yet so it’s I’m I’m sure everybody’s already I mean you you get,

00:11:07.593 –> 00:11:14.203

00:11:14.416 –> 00:11:23.017

But uh so prepare yourself

yeah except the article was I split it into 2 so it’s going to be 2 parts.

00:11:23.410 –> 00:11:29.147

I think that’s that’s that was a good move because it’s a lot big article yeah yeah it was it was.

00:11:29.414 –> 00:11:35.647

yeah so we we split it into 2 there’s the.

00:11:35.896 –> 00:11:44.730

The the first part is like your mindset around what you should be thinking you know preparing all that and then the second part is the actual.

00:11:45.114 –> 00:11:53.444

excited about that I didn’t see that in our slack Channel.

00:11:53.792 –> 00:12:01.303

So I’m curious yeah what part what like what what got a motivated what was the what was that impetus to to make changes.

00:12:01.543 –> 00:12:10.296

yeah like I said it.

00:12:10.564 –> 00:12:19.317

When when

I don’t know where to start with this without sounding kind of douchy but like PHP architect had had always been.

00:12:19.764 –> 00:12:28.508

00:12:28.703 –> 00:12:42.615

to it for inspiration and just knowledge and you know we always try to position it as a continual learning continuous learning continuing education yeah yeah

it really is but.

00:12:43.944 –> 00:12:49.447

00:12:49.858 –> 00:12:58.206

Kind of catch your eye and you read them

in the position we are and now we kind of have to give everything.

00:12:58.555 –> 00:13:01.834

00:13:02.093 –> 00:13:09.315

And so

00:13:09.636 –> 00:13:19.101

These these these are very inspiring articles you know these are important

I just I don’t know at first.

00:13:19.341 –> 00:13:30.255

you know you do.

00:13:30.783 –> 00:13:42.471

The product we deliver is very important to everybody here at PHP architect and everybody does put it you know a lot of time into trying to give you a good product so I really want to.

00:13:42.864 –> 00:13:52.661

Thank you to all our listeners but especially the subscribers you guys are really important to us so yeah thanks it it really means a lot and.

00:13:53.036 –> 00:13:55.983

00:13:56.367 –> 00:14:04.121

I I’m I’m not an approachable person we I’ve talked about this in the past but thanks I mean I do appreciate everybody comes up to me,

00:14:04.262 –> 00:14:12.385

says hello

00:14:12.733 –> 00:14:25.510

When I when I’m you know coding or or just sitting here thinking about people I’ve met at conferences so appreciate all you you guys are all pretty awesome

00:14:25.868 –> 00:14:30.174

Episode just kidding just kidding

00:14:30.729 –> 00:14:37.564

What

you’re thinking all the all our subscribers and everything I’m like this is supposed to be 3 weeks ago but the Thanksgiving episode.

00:14:37.913 –> 00:14:46.891

Oh oh oh it’s just supposed to be fun haha it’s the end of the year man you know it’s just it’s a time of reflection I like it.

00:14:47.239 –> 00:14:50.735

So fun thing we I.

00:14:51.065 –> 00:14:58.891

Obviously we had a previous podcast PHP ugly where

00:14:59.230 –> 00:15:07.722

They are more than we did on the PHP podcast which historically we kind of have kept really focused on the magazine and what we were doing in the magazine.

00:15:08.097 –> 00:15:20.730

Now we’ve kind of broaden that

but if you weren’t part of that something about me is I think you’re a lot and I do a lot of weird shit with like keyboards so I have a mod,

00:15:20.808 –> 00:15:25.763

a split keyboard called the Kinesis Advantage 360,

00:15:25.913 –> 00:15:37.628

with the concave keys I love this keyboard absolutely love it

and Chris what’s what’s Grumpy’s last week I just yep purchase Chris Hart just got me stuck on this,

00:15:37.697 –> 00:15:39.302

00:15:39.371 –> 00:15:47.791

robots

I I am I’m a horrible typist

matter of fact just in general my grammar is,

00:15:47.851 –> 00:15:56.442

absolutely horrible

00:15:56.403 –> 00:16:03.185

he brought up he tweeted or something about home run mods and I started using to get completely addicted to it

00:16:03.119 –> 00:16:14.177

the current oh I almost used I almost used a character named of current wife I I said I was going to do that here

but

00:16:14.570 –> 00:16:18.993

Who spends a lot of time behind a keyboard as well she’s been having some,

00:16:19.170 –> 00:16:30.066

10 minutes or carpal tunnel syndrome right and so she’s looking at getting a more ergonomic keyboard,

00:16:30.135 –> 00:16:34.567

00:16:34.762 –> 00:16:46.387

you know nights keyboards like the 360 has been my daily driver for the last couple years I had the advantage too before that I played around with a little bit with the moonlander but

yeah so.

00:16:46.654 –> 00:16:48.106

00:16:48.392 –> 00:16:58.567

You know pitching these like keyboards to her

and I think she’s going to get a keyboard with you know that has a little tilt to it that has the.

00:16:58.915 –> 00:17:05.958

The split to it which I told her the split in the concave Keys have made the biggest difference to me because I’m a I’m a

00:17:05.955 –> 00:17:13.232

so being able to like spread my keyboards out and and get them,

00:17:13.292 –> 00:17:18.840

you know in the position where my hands lie naturally H have been very helpful,

00:17:18.945 –> 00:17:35.692

but I’m trying to sell her on the home Roma I’m like listen she’s not going to care about that no no no she’s already made that very clear but I

gave up the first time I would have never marry the woman I mean you know it takes a lot of

you know bugging her to to give it a chance

but

00:17:39.389 –> 00:17:52.653

yeah you know I don’t need it I I what are you talking about you absolutely need it it’s a complete Game Changer man it’s a game I was looking for a developers especially those that know Wim I I agree there

00:17:52.551 –> 00:17:59.980

but the average person is is no you’re so wrong you think.

00:18:00.275 –> 00:18:12.251

I mean how often do you reach for your control key how often do you reach for your shift or your

I I see I I reach for it but like my control key I use I use this part of my.

00:18:12.626 –> 00:18:18.192

Knuckle like I just roll it on there and then my my other key is like I just.

00:18:18.513 –> 00:18:22.684

Tuck my thumb under for the other 2 like I don’t really have an issue grabbing,

00:18:22.897 –> 00:18:30.975

I think she have to see where the where the where the control key is on like a normal keyboard because

00:18:30.909 –> 00:18:43.182

on the on the 3 6 0,

00:18:43.297 –> 00:18:49.718

no yeah for years it’s like ironically that’s how I type upside down.

00:18:50.444 –> 00:18:58.702

So yeah now I never much of a pinky guy I I can’t I mean even even now like to do the double quotes.

00:18:59.059 –> 00:19:04.194

00:19:04.173 –> 00:19:16.617

so yeah but no so if you don’t know what the home mod is basically it’s your home row and you just map home row being your ASDF hjkl.

00:19:17.028 –> 00:19:24.476

No it’s jkl semicolon

and you map these to your the,

00:19:24.680 –> 00:19:32.803

well you can map them to whatever you you want the map to but you basically map them to your function keys on your keyboard where if you

00:19:32.791 –> 00:19:44.110

for me if I press and hold the J key it turns into the command key or on a Windows machine the Windows key and uh k for me well,

00:19:44.125 –> 00:19:48.764

so so they’re mirrored right whatever you do on the right you do on the left right front end out,

00:19:48.788 –> 00:19:57.019

so the k d key if I hold them down their control s l is shift and a,

00:19:57.034 –> 00:20:06.219

just having that there

I don’t know man I think I think everybody can benefit from it.

00:20:06.811 –> 00:20:11.423

00:20:11.771 –> 00:20:18.633

I gotta find this I don’t even know if he’s on X anymore I think he’s on X TJ Miller got a new tattoo

yeah yeah.

00:20:18.910 –> 00:20:25.106

Which I actually owe TJ Miller I think has designed my next tattoo.

00:20:25.526 –> 00:20:33.127

let’s share this

check out TJ’s new tattoo.

00:20:33.664 –> 00:20:40.806

That is permanently in his skin now caps lock.

00:20:41.352 –> 00:20:54.372

Yeah he he gave me the the backstory on it a little bit it was very very cute very funny it’s not what you probably think it is well it is probably what you think it is but

00:20:54.433 –> 00:20:58.243

listen to this what is it slightly caffeinated podcast,

00:20:58.448 –> 00:21:05.085

yes yeah yeah yeah check it out oh yeah let me where where is that at that was it was on that same post.

00:21:05.559 –> 00:21:08.848

Yeah slightly caffeinated let let me uh get there.

00:21:09.223 –> 00:21:16.140

Chris.

00:21:16.443 –> 00:21:23.756

I don’t know it’s just lasting gmr yr

00:21:23.672 –> 00:21:32.596

the caffeinated listen to it after you listen to Art you got to make sure you listen to Arts first because we have a a sponsorship deal

00:21:32.494 –> 00:21:41.157

what’s it called what’s it called when you affiliate the affiliate yeah yeah we’re Affiliates to them so you want to listen to us before you listen to them so we get the affiliate link

00:21:41.055 –> 00:21:44.767

that’s a joke just ignore me,

00:21:44.971 –> 00:21:53.103

but yeah he talks about it a little bit there so yeah check it out great guy I really enjoy TJ a Awards brings up,

00:21:53.145 –> 00:22:02.231

00:22:02.157 –> 00:22:12.278

I think it’s more so so again back on this keyboard the 360 there is no cap locks it’s actually they actually put the Escape key where the cap locks key goes

00:22:12.167 –> 00:22:21.857

that that’s there I didn’t do that

but I don’t think it it is nice I mean

so on my laptop I I’ve done that on my laptop.

00:22:22.277 –> 00:22:27.780

I do prefer it over reaching for these key key but

00:22:27.732 –> 00:22:38.213

for me I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally hit the caps lock key

like when I’ve reached for the A and you kind of do that thing we hit both keys.

00:22:38.661 –> 00:22:44.767

So it it definitely helps with that as well I for sure would recommend.

00:22:45.025 –> 00:22:50.673

2 2 TJ point we we kind of have a conversation about this over Telegram

00:22:51.057 –> 00:23:00.854

You don’t need like why is there still a caps lock key on keyboards like who uses this you know what what are all of our parents to

00:23:00.770 –> 00:23:07.957

type of message this is the point you need to you need to stop enabling them and just take it off keyboards

00:23:07.819 –> 00:23:15.168

and to be fair the the 360 still has 1 it’s down here,

00:23:15.381 –> 00:23:24.260

I haven’t even taken I haven’t even bothered remapping it because I it’s like in a spot where I don’t even accidentally hit it it’s just kind of a useless key for me.

00:23:24.734 –> 00:23:32.641

But yeah 100% look at home real mods remap your xcape key to either so TJ does something interesting.

00:23:33.044 –> 00:23:42.859

Heat remapped his

to if he Taps it it’s Escape

but if you press it and holds it it becomes a control key.

00:23:43.198 –> 00:23:49.890

for the uh caps lock key he does it for.

00:23:50.661 –> 00:23:54.931

So I don’t know I might have to I might have to think about doing that.

00:23:55.378 –> 00:24:01.179

I don’t think I would think about it though because like I said with my with my control key being D and K now.

00:24:01.518 –> 00:24:13.296

I mean it’s just like there’s no finger travel anymore because that’s where my fingers are already are so

yeah even reaching over to the Escape key it doesn’t make sense

yeah there’s that.

00:24:13.572 –> 00:24:19.471

All right so we got bad news in the world what is the bad news PHP.

00:24:19.801 –> 00:24:33.794

There is a new there’s new malware out there

00:24:34.070 –> 00:24:42.013

But your video is reversed

like yeah it’s a just a little thing up there where you can mirror it.

00:24:42.496 –> 00:24:46.631

Oh I think I can actually do it for you can I

00:24:46.925 –> 00:24:58.820

You did it that’s weird I never touched that and every now and then it goes wonky on me I don’t know what’s going on there I was noticing when you’re holding the keyboard not when I was reading your hat I don’t know why,

00:24:58.952 –> 00:25:05.401

oh that’s weird

yeah I can’t I I can’t really see I got too much of a glare when I try to look at the keyboard,

00:25:05.596 –> 00:25:15.798

malware

all right so first thing I’m gonna say I’ve looked at a few sites about this malware.

00:25:16.128 –> 00:25:25.467

It’s very clickbaity because it says it’s malware the exploits popular PHP Frameworks like laravel in think PHP.

00:25:26.049 –> 00:25:30.337

Right first of all what you think PHP.

00:25:30.757 –> 00:25:43.066

Great in this question I didn’t really that was a popular PHP framework maybe I’m a little out of touch know they’re they’re think they they meant the the town.

00:25:43.423 –> 00:25:48.611

Uh don’t go there don’t do it don’t do it.

00:25:49.230 –> 00:25:54.670

I forgot I forget what it’s called you don’t think David would like it wasn’t that his name.

00:25:54.973 –> 00:26:03.771

I don’t I don’t I don’t remember his name I don’t remember the the the framework game either come on a Woods I saw you in there what is it.

00:26:04.129 –> 00:26:11.873

you’re in there I know you know what it is.

00:26:12.213 –> 00:26:19.264

We put it in there yet oh okay

every thing I’ve read about this,

00:26:19.342 –> 00:26:28.600

there there’s nothing about it that is specific to the Frameworks It’s seems to be an exploit of,

00:26:28.669 –> 00:26:36.549

just PHP sites in general and

uh servers that are running PHP so the export isn’t,

00:26:36.627 –> 00:26:40.762

PHP itself is just getting the package on,

00:26:40.939 –> 00:26:53.329

a server that runs PHP and it has all this bad stuff in it

I haven’t found anything on how to check for it how to correct it,

00:26:53.524 –> 00:27:02.862

I don’t know how bad of a problem it is but it’s bad enough where the explo the exploit is called Glutton if you’re not.

00:27:03.102 –> 00:27:12.369

Watching the video you’re watching listen to the audio by the way all these links will be in the show notes on the PHP architect website if you’re interested.

00:27:12.843 –> 00:27:20.543

But the exploit is the malware the male malware is called glutton

00:27:20.738 –> 00:27:29.329

every time I read the articles

all the articles I I read

there’s nothing specific about any framework.

00:27:29.623 –> 00:27:40.852

Laravel it it touches on laravel think PHP Yee there was there was another name that kept throwing out there it just all seems to be around the fact of

00:27:40.660 –> 00:27:50.151

oh hey you know if it gets this package on the server it had it you know it installs all these back doors gives it this functionality and like

00:27:49.977 –> 00:28:05.086

yes but the vulnerability isn’t in like stop saying it’s a layer of Bill thing it’s not their bill at least not from what I’ve read

feel free to correct me listeners if anybody knows of anything different but I I could not find an article,

00:28:05.191 –> 00:28:11.496

talked specifically about why it’s it’s tied to Frameworks,

00:28:11.655 –> 00:28:16.294

00:28:16.246 –> 00:28:24.828

not sure how to tell everybody to look for it or how to check for it or how to fix it because I can’t seem to find that information either it seems more like.

00:28:25.149 –> 00:28:35.829

Kind of

fear uncertainty doubt sort of posting out here and I almost hesitated

bringing it up on the show because I don’t like doing that.

00:28:36.573 –> 00:28:39.916

But it just bugging me I’m like why do they keep.

00:28:40.462 –> 00:28:49.404

Why do they keep putting laravel into this because they want to get noticed I think that’s it right I mean like just saying it’s a PHP,

00:28:49.482 –> 00:28:55.940

exploit or malware for PHP people just don’t care anymore but you say laravel all of a sudden.

00:28:56.252 –> 00:29:05.464

Yeah I mean I haven’t read the full thing but it’s almost like it’s just a PHP script that right they’re getting onto your server via.

00:29:05.911 –> 00:29:15.619

A zero day or end Day fall or Brute Force attack so it’s has nothing to do with a PHP flaw as much as they’re getting a PHP script onto your server and now.

00:29:16.093 –> 00:29:22.028

If you could do that you of course you can have

a back door onto somebody’s server or.

00:29:22.620 –> 00:29:28.357

Collecting sensitive information I mean that’s that’s any language that’s not PHP,

00:29:28.561 –> 00:29:42.022

right

yep yeah I that’s what I’m saying I’m like I I don’t know what to tell people about it but yeah it’s just it’s it’s just a tool it’s a it’s a route tool kit written in PHP

is really what it is.

00:29:42.443 –> 00:29:51.583

you know yeah it’s not it’s not a PHP exploit like you said,

00:29:51.634 –> 00:29:56.444

right and people people like to like to use laravel

00:29:56.306 –> 00:30:09.902

so much just to just to get noticed just to get attention oh hey come to PHP Tech to for some laravel talks that we will be having their there’s gonna be some great layer we’ll talk some tech

00:30:09.890 –> 00:30:19.652

and uh but we we will not sink to that level uh moving into the next article there was a new uh extension for laravel

00:30:22.476 –> 00:30:33.884

okay no I did I did actually have this on for for a reason I don’t remember if I talked about it after laragon he he did and then okay so laravel.

00:30:34.098 –> 00:30:41.167

has made their own extension for vs code which is.

00:30:41.578 –> 00:30:52.681

Cool right I mean vs code is heavily used it’s a free editor out there

probably just under jetbrains products but.

00:30:52.912 –> 00:30:53.626

00:30:53.804 –> 00:31:03.844

vs code is is free as opposed to Jet brains

we we’re gonna get back to the cost of jet brains here in a second but let’s just go with jet brains cost money.

00:31:04.264 –> 00:31:15.646

It’s really cool to see that they did this I would love to see more companies do this I think Symphony might do an extension as well but don’t quote me on that I I did need to look that up,

00:31:15.742 –> 00:31:22.461

so yeah so the official beta version of this extension is out.

00:31:22.908 –> 00:31:29.807

And it’s cool because it’s really addressing a lot of things that

are unique to the framework.

00:31:30.335 –> 00:31:44.228

But they I guess felt like it wasn’t being addressed well enough great thing about open source right we can do things like this

so the the a lot of things but the really cool thing is they have Integrations and Integrations I guess they have.

00:31:45.008 –> 00:31:59.676

I don’t know what you would call it they take in consideration things like inertia Livewire

I know it’s a live wire in here somewhere

but but the these little kind of pieces that it’s like oh yeah you know

these sort of.

00:32:00.096 –> 00:32:11.154

If you find a good extension typically is more generic PHP or if somebody tries to do 1 specific for laravel kind of goes on date fast I know there’s a laravel

00:32:11.097 –> 00:32:15.916

plug in for them that I stopped using because it just doesn’t

00:32:15.868 –> 00:32:25.008

is that keeping up and I’m like okay I don’t get enough use out of this

so yeah it’s out there if you’re a laravel person if you’re a vs code person.

00:32:25.276 –> 00:32:30.536

The extension is out there in beta for free really cool.

00:32:30.974 –> 00:32:39.304

I I found it interesting this this extension will occasionally boot your app in the background to collect information about your app for use in autocomp completion linking hovering.

00:32:39.670 –> 00:32:47.244

And Diagnostics what where do you see that at its at the top of that GitHub the please note.

00:32:47.637 –> 00:32:55.157

No I just I I looked right past that every time

yeah down right under please note.

00:32:55.748 –> 00:33:02.026

Oh interesting

well maybe.

00:33:03.085 –> 00:33:16.789

Figuring out what commands you have so making it easier to run those I don’t know

well I mean Auto completion link I don’t know yeah

extension does it I’m sure.

00:33:17.057 –> 00:33:25.504

including including probably let’s let’s lead into that including something like.

00:33:25.726 –> 00:33:31.922

Code Pilot which is I I know I have this open somewhere okay we’ll open it we can find.

00:33:32.541 –> 00:33:41.203

Code Pilot if you’re not familiar

is GitHub

AI tool

and you just have to pay for it.

00:33:41.696 –> 00:33:54.968

I need more apparently apparently co-pilot is free

I don’t use vs code I know we just came off an article about vs code I use PHP storm if I don’t use storm

00:33:54.929 –> 00:33:57.165

I’m using just straight for them,

00:33:57.324 –> 00:34:05.834

I don’t need to get into it I just couldn’t keep up with so many Ides vs code is great product if I ever,

00:34:06.011 –> 00:34:11.784

didn’t want to pay for jet brain products again I would probably install vs code but yeah.

00:34:12.187 –> 00:34:22.128

Co-pilot’s free now

is free only in vs code for some reason

so that’s what I kept getting confused on

Circle

00:34:22.017 –> 00:34:26.134

yes

but then you read on in,

00:34:26.176 –> 00:34:36.513

also free if you I think if you pay for a GitHub account so it’s not just vs code

if you pay for a GitHub account you’ll also get it for free.

00:34:37.042 –> 00:34:46.110

I meant to highlight that before the before the stream and I forgot to do it but trust me on this

it is in here somewhere.

00:34:46.728 –> 00:34:51.682

Yeah so vs code and paid GitHub accounts

get it.

00:34:51.968 –> 00:35:01.585

Which I guess we we’re not a paid GitHub account anymore are we

we never did after Diego Dev I don’t think we pay for GitHub I think we do,

00:35:01.744 –> 00:35:08.300

for for

don’t think we do

let me know.

00:35:08.658 –> 00:35:19.779

I’d be curious to know

yeah yeah we we we pay our next payments in January 10th God damn so expensive

it now.

00:35:20.163 –> 00:35:29.852

Now that GitHub is is part of it maybe it it justifies or not GitHub co-pilot it’s part of it maybe just face it a little bit

speaking of free,

00:35:29.885 –> 00:35:36.730

and speaking of Ides webstorm and writer in writer is.

00:35:37.096 –> 00:35:44.102

The rails

ID I think I forget I forget which 1 writers for are now well,

00:35:44.280 –> 00:35:49.720

free for non-commercial use this is the jet Rings product and,

00:35:49.798 –> 00:36:03.304

I hear you Jeffrey stop saying with the quotes in the air Eric there is just just for non-commercial use and if you if you if you’re using it for commercial purposes you need to pay for it.

00:36:03.689 –> 00:36:09.885

Reality of it is

if you do this professionally just pay for the goddamn thing it it’s.

00:36:10.566 –> 00:36:20.427

It helps support the ecosystem you don’t want to code for free don’t use the goddamn product for free if they ask you to pay for it just pay for it we do it all the time we pay for stuff

00:36:20.343 –> 00:36:29.843

things people don’t even ask us to pay for so just pay for stuff I’m a big supporter of that I live in this world I know how hard it is to make money,

00:36:29.912 –> 00:36:36.496

don’t feel bad if you are using it for free and you don’t get paid to do your coding I’m not,

00:36:36.610 –> 00:36:43.022

trying to guilt shame people into that way but I’m guilt shaming the people who make money and don’t pay for shit.

00:36:43.506 –> 00:36:46.650

Says writer is for.net,

00:36:46.737 –> 00:36:59.749

anyways oh yeah yeah yeah what’s I forget the Ruby 1 is but anyways yeah so it’s now free for non-commercial use

Pro tip even,

00:36:59.809 –> 00:37:02.269

well for PHP storm which is.

00:37:02.879 –> 00:37:11.253

Python the python IDE has a community version for free for non-commercial use and a paid version.

00:37:11.575 –> 00:37:20.814

PHP storm does not as of today have that but what it does have I assume all the other IDs have it as well in in jet brain Suite.

00:37:21.171 –> 00:37:32.013

Does it have what’s called EAP Early Access program if you sign up for the Early Access program you can get those versions of PHP storm free,

00:37:32.055 –> 00:37:38.215

it’s you’re you’re on the bleeding edge at that point this is basically them releasing all the latest greatest a lot of times like

00:37:38.194 –> 00:37:48.379

plugins will stop working if you’re on the eapa because the plug-in developers haven’t caught up to it yet

but if you need phpstorm if you want phpstorm,

00:37:48.511 –> 00:37:55.266

that’s a pro tip on how to get it for free

that’s that.

00:37:55.758 –> 00:38:01.684

I’m I’m very confused we are on the free tier of

GitHub but we pay.

00:38:02.050 –> 00:38:10.830

Almost hundred dollars a month for it

are you what are you sure

are you sure it’s not the when I go to the projects we support.

00:38:11.818 –> 00:38:25.279

When we go to compare plans it says we’re currently on the free tier but in our billing our current monthly bill and then our next payment due is January 10th meaning we’re paying so now I’m very confused and I got.

00:38:25.501 –> 00:38:28.664

Go figure that out

thanks for why you figure that out.

00:38:29.003 –> 00:38:37.261

let’s talk about another great thing to pay for and that is monitoring thanks to our friends at Honeybadger.

00:39:46.000 –> 00:39:49.757

Thank you thank you honey badger I figured out what we’re paying for.

00:39:49.988 –> 00:39:58.993

What are we paying for we’re not paying for GitHub

we sponsor packages we sponsor open-source packages through GitHub.

00:39:59.377 –> 00:40:03.539

And again we get paid to do PHP for a living.

00:40:04.094 –> 00:40:09.921

Open source maintainers do this you know out of the goodness of their hearts so we try to get back a little bit where we can,

00:40:10.099 –> 00:40:17.267

yeah that’s what I that’s what I was saying are you sure it’s not the projects we’re sponsoring yeah cool oh I missed that part I heard you say are you sure it’s not.

00:40:17.814 –> 00:40:24.955

The projects I was thinking are clients not those yeah but yeah that’s what it is yeah

00:40:24.790 –> 00:40:39.467

we we really need to put a site up on not not to Pat ourselves on the back more for us to keep track but we need to put a a a secret spot up on the PHP architect website of the stuff we’re sponsoring like

00:40:39.383 –> 00:40:48.991

I don’t know if we pay for it for the entire year but the phpc doo Mastadon servers we pay a good chunk of that,

00:40:49.196 –> 00:41:03.638

I think it’s for the entire year I think we paid for the service for the entire year I don’t know how much we give them and it should cover it for the entire year

we obviously donate to PHP

internals and yeah.

00:41:03.869 –> 00:41:14.936

We really we really need to keep track of who we’re giving money it’s kind of important

Nelson and everything is so different.

00:41:15.302 –> 00:41:22.552

Places like some through GitHub some through

patreon yeah what’s the The Collection 1,

00:41:22.729 –> 00:41:32.796

the collective Collective

open Collective that’s it Yeah Yeah Yeahs open Collective yeah yeah

yeah I teach you how to drag stuff over to the.

00:41:33.181 –> 00:41:38.783

Proper column

what do you mean

did you just move something that I wasn’t ready to move over.

00:41:39.644 –> 00:41:48.802

I moved over the webstorm and Ryder 1 because you already talked about that 1 right let’s talk about this

because this is something else I think we need let me see do I have this open.

00:41:49.286 –> 00:41:55.896

You know what else shipping’s has Jen

what it is that’s all the great ideas they have a swag store now.

00:41:56.298 –> 00:42:01.441

I’m telling you we need we need a swag store we have 1 it’s called PHP arch.com.

00:42:01.790 –> 00:42:13.577

Yeah but we need more swag like we need hats and t-shirts and and things like that man like socks I don’t understand what’s the deal with socks why is everybody got socks I don’t get the socks thing

00:42:13.529 –> 00:42:17.115

I don’t even I guess because they’re never comfortable comfortable socks either,

00:42:17.319 –> 00:42:29.169

no they’re not they’re they’re they’re always and for somebody with a size 14 foot they never fit either they’re all ankle socks whether they’re meant to be or not yeah.

00:42:29.436 –> 00:42:41.736

But yes I think there was some T-shirts I don’t see here’s the thing I the thing that’s always stopped me from doing this anybody knows of a good service first thing I don’t even think this is a real site because it uses this fake money it was this

00:42:41.697 –> 00:42:49.136

cryptocurrency or something I don’t know that’s not American money I I don’t get it no it’s not American money you are correct.

00:42:49.565 –> 00:42:58.120

But the thing that’s always stopped me is

sorry sorry yeah it’s a real say that.

00:42:58.513 –> 00:43:03.854

but like to make it worth doing.

00:43:04.086 –> 00:43:11.173

You know we have to we have to like print this print this stuff up in advance so we have a set cost

00:43:11.089 –> 00:43:14.747

since you know people buy it and send it out which,

00:43:14.861 –> 00:43:26.054

I don’t know seems like a lot of effort

but I’m sure there’s plenty of like this is probably done through Drop Shipping I probably like well Drop Shipping its print on demand.

00:43:26.303 –> 00:43:32.869

Print on demand is what I’m talking about so I I would really like to find a print on demand service that

00:43:32.848 –> 00:43:37.937

doesn’t like make a t-shirt a t-shirt costs 30 whatever

00:43:37.925 –> 00:43:51.224

weird money exists but and US Dollars it’s like $30

it’s like $30 I’m like I I don’t want to pay 30 dollars for a t-shirt I definitely don’t want to ask people to pay you $30 for a T-shirt and that’s,

00:43:51.374 –> 00:44:01.163

without profit you know you just which if it’s printed on demand I’m fine with that I I don’t I’m not looking to make a ton of money off of it

00:44:01.106 –> 00:44:09.274

it’s just frustrating to me like I don’t want to ask people to pay thirty dollars for a t-shirt it’s frustrating man I hate how much

00:44:09.172 –> 00:44:17.511

that’s it John we need to buy a printing company so we can print this stuff there you go that’s the next step that’s our next step,

00:44:17.553 –> 00:44:22.966

by a PHP printers,

00:44:23.107 –> 00:44:31.789

oh it just rolls off the tongue man I don’t see why we don’t

yeah so yeah they have a spa shop if you’re into that sort of thing.

00:44:32.272 –> 00:44:38.000

I am I like getting swag well it’s not swag if you pay for it us SWAG stands for.

00:44:38.231 –> 00:44:51.558

I think I told you this before

if you did I don’t remember

has a couple viewing so swag if you’re not familiar with it is is this stuff you get at conferences and stuff

and I’ve been told that.

00:44:51.852 –> 00:44:57.913

The word SWAG stands for stuff we all get are sealed I just made that up.

00:44:58.522 –> 00:45:10.462

I said shit we I said shit we all get oh yeah baby shit’s a better word because typically in this shit but

yeah stuff stuff we all get are sealed with the gift is the 2 kind of.

00:45:10.891 –> 00:45:20.437

Reasons why I’ve been told it’s called swag but I don’t know

do you want to talk about the second card on my.

00:45:21.280 –> 00:45:29.349

we talked about possibly bringing it up

yeah

yeah we should

all right.

00:45:30.012 –> 00:45:36.884

I don’t know why you hesitated yes John we 100% should talk about that

in the New Year coming up very soon.

00:45:37.349 –> 00:45:51.198

PHP architect will be hiring a sysops person so if you are into sysops especially in the AWS ecosphere can help maintain servers keep keep them updated optimize costs.

00:45:51.699 –> 00:45:56.788

Keep PHP up to date as well like the whole system operations,

00:45:56.884 –> 00:46:06.249

we are hiring so hit us up let us know not like AWS AWS AWS is the absolute requirement

00:46:06.201 –> 00:46:15.396

I didn’t mean to say like AWS but yeah yeah AWS is an absolute requirement and uh

to the team members who might be listening.

00:46:15.708 –> 00:46:25.937

Surprised we haven’t told our own team about this yet but yes we are we are officially on the hunt

00:46:25.889 –> 00:46:34.543

for a just a CIS Ops person not coding is not a requirement it’s appreciated,

00:46:34.577 –> 00:46:44.608

most sysops people I know no coding but AWS is an absolute requirement we need to really dial in our AWS environment and.

00:46:44.911 –> 00:46:52.503

Yeah

it’s a great opportunity we need to free up our the person we have doing our Sis Sis up stuff now because,

00:46:52.509 –> 00:46:57.688

is that what we’re calling let go oh no free I’m kidding

00:46:57.568 –> 00:47:05.763

I’m kidding yes free up we had a I I’ll even call call them out by name Kaylin has done and

00:47:05.607 –> 00:47:14.315

absolute phenomenal job at becoming kind of our sysops person and he

he did not come on board initially to be that,

00:47:14.484 –> 00:47:28.278

I definitely know he wants to code more but there’s no time for him to code anymore I mean the guy is literally working on servers almost all the time servers are migrations and we have a lot that we need to do and.

00:47:28.599 –> 00:47:29.313

00:47:29.319 –> 00:47:43.032

great opportunity if you’re into this if this is something that you you you’re good at and you want to do and you’re passionate about let us know because we’ve been doing just enough to keep our heads above water

00:47:42.859 –> 00:47:46.210

that we’ve been doing just enough so that our our we’re not.

00:47:46.442 –> 00:47:56.032

Doing anything bad for our client and trying to push our clients forward

we’ve really need somebody to come in and kind of take the Rings and and just.

00:47:56.353 –> 00:48:07.681

Make that their focus all the time so if that’s you if that’s something that interests you reach out to John and I on Discord

on any of the socials email us.

00:48:08.119 –> 00:48:14.621

Probably should even create an email address for this but we haven’t published this anywhere

so,

00:48:14.763 –> 00:48:23.246

you’re you’re in the know

and letting us know.

00:48:35.207 –> 00:48:46.967

Always very self-conscious about it like I’m very protective of our team we just hired a new mobile developer and it took us a very long time to get there.

00:48:47.216 –> 00:48:57.202

But I’m very protective of our team and I don’t like bringing in new people that whole higher slow to hire quick to fire,

00:48:57.254 –> 00:49:04.728

we we could probably be a little quicker to fire but

you know slow the higher is I’m 100% on board for

00:49:04.680 –> 00:49:11.930

on board with and I just

we should have our new hire come on the show and just

00:49:11.810 –> 00:49:25.830

put them on the spot and see how he feels like how how because it’s been so long since I’ve worked anywhere else like I don’t know how good we are doing what we do or or just making people feel feel welcome so.

00:49:26.079 –> 00:49:28.656

yeah I get that.

00:49:29.194 –> 00:49:40.251

So what you’re saying is Brooks will be on the show next week or in 2 weeks

maybe I don’t think I’ve ever actually used his name for yes you you you haven’t but.

00:49:40.545 –> 00:49:47.426

I think it’s I think it’s fair we use everybody else’s name

I mean they’re all yeah exactly they’re all just.

00:49:47.774 –> 00:49:51.711

There are pongs in our little world of John

00:49:51.582 –> 00:50:02.901

his name is Brooks he lives at 1483

yeah I just made those numbers up I don’t know what that is so.

00:50:15.384 –> 00:50:22.400

So we’re taking next week off

be back here in 2 weeks

which I think is January 2nd.

00:50:22.982 –> 00:50:30.385

And I believe you you are correct

everyone that’s all I can be correct is that you were even in the show are we in the show.

00:50:30.724 –> 00:50:33.806

We’re we’re getting close yeah

tomorrow night.

00:50:34.208 –> 00:50:41.511

Taking my kids to a scouting event that goes from 10:30 p.m. to to about 12.

00:50:41.761 –> 00:50:54.907

I mean it’s going to they’re playing broomball so basically go to Poway ice and

play some game on the ice without ice skates you’re just in shoes and just.

00:50:55.552 –> 00:51:04.224

Slipping and sliding

and hurting yourself is it the whole

yeah that sounds weird what what what what what the hell is pi ice where the hell is that.

00:51:04.564 –> 00:51:17.674

In power

there’s a there’s an ice rink off of off of Stow out there that I didn’t know was there and so my kids started playing ice hockey a few months ago.

00:51:18.058 –> 00:51:24.317

It’s it’s always been there yeah it’s been there for

can gather.

00:51:24.684 –> 00:51:35.786

What I I I looked at how we for so long there’s 1 in M I did know about this you know who that’s the practice facility for the goals yeah yep.

00:51:36.108 –> 00:51:46.256

Why did you just say that damn it I didn’t know that I didn’t think about that I didn’t I didn’t realize it was open to the public yeah so that’s where it so the the kids.

00:51:46.514 –> 00:51:52.242

like little goals shirts like they start out.

00:51:52.627 –> 00:52:05.080

Oh you know

practicing so the goals for those of you out there they’re the minor league team for the Anaheim Ducks I believe in hockey so the hockey man yeah.

00:52:05.302 –> 00:52:13.515

Yeah I’m pretty sure they they’re

it’s 1 of the LA teams is either ducks or the Kings I’m pretty positive it’s the Ducks,

00:52:13.566 –> 00:52:32.644

but it’s weird being in Southern California how popular hockey is like we have balls that have ice rinks in them and all year round like even in the middle of summer there’s an ice rink in in this mall

and it’s crazy how popular hockey ice hockey is

00:52:32.462 –> 00:52:40.720

here in Southern California it’s I went to my first golf game

and.

00:52:41.104 –> 00:52:50.469

Outside of having so it was for the my kid is in the school safety patrol

so we’re in the section with all these fifth graders.

00:52:51.664 –> 00:52:59.003

Directly in front of us were 6 girls and then directly to the left of my son was another girl and.

00:52:59.622 –> 00:53:08.023

Whenever it said get loud oh they got loud they screeched

and it was just like oh my God there’s just too many of them.

00:53:08.345 –> 00:53:19.736

Much like a minor league baseball man it’s a great great cheap way to see some you know good sports

when I lived in Obi which is right do they still play at the sports arena.

00:53:20.786 –> 00:53:35.624

Okay so I lived in Ocean Beach which is which is the beach right next to the sports arena

and the wife and I used to catch skulls games and it was had a blast man I’m not even like a hockey person like I don’t know all the details about,

00:53:35.712 –> 00:53:45.248

cocky are all the rules around hockey but

definitely enjoy watching that hockey game basketball that constant movement I just I really enjoy that,

00:53:45.344 –> 00:53:50.307

yeah it was exciting we’re going to be going back here soon

we’ve already made plans.

00:53:50.808 –> 00:53:59.822

all right my my so real quick on go ahead 1 more minute

my younger son who’s now playing hockey or.

00:54:00.108 –> 00:54:07.213

Whatever it’s not actually playing games but going through the drills he’s sitting there at the game and all all he wants to do is watch the game

00:54:07.202 –> 00:54:16.720

and with all the girls screeching and standing up because all they want to do is be on the Jumbotron he’s like constantly like I just want to watch get out of my way

00:54:16.654 –> 00:54:30.187

poor kid yeah you get some you get some crazy fans too I we’ve been to dolls games where people just slamming the glass screaming all sorts of obscenities and.

00:54:30.715 –> 00:54:36.399

It’s fun I enjoy it

00:54:36.657 –> 00:54:42.358

Cool I think that’s it yes thank you everyone for hanging out with us happy holidays again,

00:54:42.445 –> 00:54:56.618

can’t believe it’s already Merry Christmas

yeah yeah exactly thanks for thanks for a great year of support again from our from our supporters our subscribers we do appreciate you everybody who attended

00:54:56.597 –> 00:55:06.016

click obviously appreciate you as well

I think that’s it that’s it thank you for being in our sphere our community we appreciate it yeah.

00:55:06.247 –> 00:55:18.115

We do we do thank you for letting us be a part of your community that’s the that’s the big thing

all right that’s it uh we’re going to wrap it up

00:55:18.175 –> 00:55:22.139

watching keep coding yeah yeah keep keep pH being.

00:55:22.380 –> 00:55:34.472

Keeping keep it make sure you pee pee every day if you can

maybe a couple times a day would be good and please stop looking over my shoulder.

00:55:35.766 –> 00:55:45.437

Bye bye

oh wait I’m supposed to click something aren’t I hold on wait a minute you’re supposed to click something stop looking over my shoulder.

00:55:47.172 –> 00:55:52.630

