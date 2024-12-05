php[podcast] 2024.12.5: Tek(nically) Speaking
This week on the php podcast, Eric and John talk about Lazy Object in PHP 8.4, php[tek] 2025 first round of speaker selection is done, PHP Architect is now on Bluesky (@phparch.com), join the PHP Architect Squad on daily.dev. CPX, Security issues with RCS, and more…
Links from the show:
- PHP: Lazy Objects – Manual
- PHP[TEK] 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- @phparch.com on Bluesky
- https://app.daily.dev/squads/phparchitect
- PHP Object Lazy-Loading is More Than What You Think – JoliCode
- https://dailyrefactor.com/exploring-php-lazy-objects-practical-implementation
- cpx — The npx counterpart of the PHP ecosystem — Amit Merchant — A blog on PHP, JavaScript, and more
- Derick Rethans: “➡️ The PHP manual has learned a new trick, you ca…” – PHP Community on Mastodon
- FBI Warns iPhone And Android Users—Stop Sending Texts
The php podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
- Eric Van Johnson | Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- John Congdon | Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
Streams:
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|December 5, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: