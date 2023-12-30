php[podcast] Episode 23.12.1
John and Eric share more of the day-to-day behind-the-scenes work that goes on at php[architect].
This episode of php
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribeis sponsored by JetBrains PhpStorm
We discuss php[tek] 2024, writing for the magazine, and what is coming in the next release of php[architect] magazine.
Join the Discord at https://phpa.me/discord
Subscribe to the Magazine Today
https://phpa.me/signup
- @phparch=> ‘Official PHP Architect’
- @phptek => ‘php[tek] Conference’
- @johncongdon=> Host John Congdon
- @shocm=> Host Eric Van Johnson
Mastodon
- @editor@phparch.social => ‘Official PHP Architect’
- @tek@phparch.social => ‘Official PHP Architect’
- @john@phparch.social=> Host John Congdon
- @eric@phparch.social=> Host Eric Van Johnson
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|December 29, 2023
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: