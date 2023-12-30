php[architect] logo

php[podcast] Episode 23.12.1

John and Eric share more of the day-to-day behind-the-scenes work that goes on at php[architect].

We discuss php[tek] 2024, writing for the magazine, and what is coming in the next release of php[architect] magazine.

Air date December 29, 2023
