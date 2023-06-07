php[podcast] Episode 23.6.1
John and Eric share more of the day to day behind the scenes work that goes on at php[architect].
This episode of php
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribeis sponsored by JetBrains PhpStorm
Join the Discord at https://phpa.me/discord
Subscribe to the Magazine Today
https://phpa.me/signup
Mastodon
@editor@phparch.social
@john@phparch.social
@eric@phparch.social
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|June 6, 2023
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: