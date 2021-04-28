php[architect] logo

Project Management, Tech Literacy, Password Hashing, Containers, and APIs.

Eric, John, and Oscar go through the articles in the April 2021 issue, Busy Worker Bees.

  • The rogue Git Commit in PHP’s repo.
  • Following PHP internals.
  • Working with clients.
  • Bref and serverless computing.
  • Refactoring applications to use cloud services like S3 Object Stores.
  • Yoda Conditionals and writing readable code.
  • Preparing for when disaster strikes.

Air date April 28, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

