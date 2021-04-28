Project Management, Tech Literacy, Password Hashing, Containers, and APIs.
Eric, John, and Oscar go through the articles in the April 2021 issue, Busy Worker Bees.
Topics Discussed
- The rogue Git Commit in PHP’s repo.
- Following PHP internals.
- Working with clients.
- Bref and serverless computing.
- Refactoring applications to use cloud services like S3 Object Stores.
- Yoda Conditionals and writing readable code.
- Preparing for when disaster strikes.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|April 28, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: