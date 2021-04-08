Serverless LAMP, Refactoring Legacy Code, and Functional Programming
Eric, John, and Oscar talk about the features and columns from the March 2021 issue, Lambda PHP
Topics Covered
- Working the Serverless computing and PHP, and the costs potentially involved.
- Practical applications of functional programming and misconceptions around it versus object-oriented programming (OOP).
- John and Eric’s attempts at the puzzle for the month about generating hashtags.
- Using Laravel Sail to manage Docker containers for development and production usage.
- Salts, Peppers, Hashes, and Passwords
- Preparing for when your job, industry, or world suddenly shift.
- Chatting with @mwop about Laminas, Zend Framework, and its future.
- APIs and the history of using them in web applications. Touching on REST, XML, JSON, and GraphQL.
- When to use shared hosting for budget-conscious clients.
|Air date
|April 8, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
