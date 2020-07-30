Test Driven Development, Event-Driven Design, and Concise Code
Eric, John, and Oscar chat and review the July 2020 issue, Warp Driven Development
- Getting started with Test-Driven development and testing legacy code.
- Bears near Oscar’s house.
- What is Event-Driven Design?
- Making your presentations better – wether they’re conference talks or office meetings.
- Solutions for last month’s loot-drop problem.
- Should you ever remove curly brackets?
- Using tokens to work with sensitive information.
- Twig and front end templating in PHP.
|Air date
|July 30, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
