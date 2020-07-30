php[architect] logo

Test Driven Development, Event-Driven Design, and Concise Code

Eric, John, and Oscar chat and review the July 2020 issue, Warp Driven Development

  • Getting started with Test-Driven development and testing legacy code.
  • Bears near Oscar’s house.
  • What is Event-Driven Design?
  • Making your presentations better – wether they’re conference talks or office meetings.
  • Solutions for last month’s loot-drop problem.
  • Should you ever remove curly brackets?
  • Using tokens to work with sensitive information.
  • Twig and front end templating in PHP.

Air date July 30, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

July 2020 Magazine Issue

