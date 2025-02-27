The PHP Podcast: 2025.02.27
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Laravel 12 released, Laravel.cloud released, and more…
Links from the show:
- Laravel 12: A Quiet Evolution That Packs a Punch | ICreator Studio – Premium Admin Templates & Web Solutions
- Laravel – The PHP Framework For Web Artisans
- https://cloud.laravel.com/sign-up
- Built for Devs: We Fast-Track Dev Products to Dev Favorites
- PHP Architect hiring Advertising Sales Consultant in San Diego, CA | LinkedIn
- Waste.gov locks down after people discover it’s a WordPress template | The Verge
- Has Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Been Hacked? What We Know – Newsweek
