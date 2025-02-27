php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

The PHP Podcast: 2025.02.27

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Laravel 12 released, Laravel.cloud released, and more…

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Partner

Honeybadger.io

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date February 27, 2025
Hosted by
Guest(s)

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

February 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD