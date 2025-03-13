The PHP Podcast: 2025.03.13 Unadvisable Unserializing
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss Laravel Enums, Serialization, json_decode, Bye Bye to Skype, and more.
Links from the show:
- Buffer Overflow in Laravel: Causes, Prevention & Fixes – DEV Community
- The death of Skype: when it closes and what you need to do
- Avoid This Laravel Enum Trap: Learn How to Fix It Before It Breaks Your Project! – DEV Community
- Goravel
- I 3D Printed a Mini Server Rack! Does It Work?! – YouTube
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our Youtube channel.
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
John Congdon
