The PHP Podcast: 2025.03.27
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Laravel Cloud, Feature Flags, PHP Tek 2025, PHPxSan, and more…
Links from the show:
- Laravel Cloud achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance – The Laravel Blog
- Flipt
- Laravel Pennant – Laravel 12.x – The PHP Framework For Web Artisans
- PHP[TEK] 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- Meetup | Welp, this 404 is awkward.
- 2025 PHP Landscape Report | State of PHP in 2025 | Perforce Zend
