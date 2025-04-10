The PHP Podcast: 2025.04.10 – Importing elePHPants
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about pgAdmin Vulnerability, NativePHP, Laravel UUID Package, PHP Tek Sponsors announces, and more…
Links from the show:
- PHP[TEK] 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- Critical pgAdmin Vulnerability Let Attackers Execute Remote Code
- NativePHP for desktop
v1is finally here! · NativePHP · Discussion #547 · GitHub
- NativePHP | Baking Delicious Native Apps
- GitHub – willvincent/laravel-unique: Provides a model trait to automatically append a value to model values that should be unique.
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
|April 10, 2025
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
