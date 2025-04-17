The PHP Podcast: 2025.04.17
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP Tek 2025, the PHP Foundation’s security audit of PHP source code, Git’s 20th anniversary, getting jaked with Jaked PHP, and more.
Links from the show:
- PHP Core Security Audit Results — The PHP Foundation — Supporting, Advancing, and Developing the PHP Language
- The PHP Foundation — The PHP Foundation — Supporting, Advancing, and Developing the PHP Language
- PHP: News Archive – 2025
- Two decades of Git: A conversation with creator Linus Torvalds – YouTube
- PHP: rfc:true_async
- Jacked PHP | PHP Architect
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
