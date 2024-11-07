php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

The php[podcast] 2024.11.7: PHP for Fun and PHProfit

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about New Features in PHP 8.4, The Magic Behind Laravel’s defer(), Doctrine Introduces EnumType Columns, Serialization/Deserialization, Laravel’s Nightwatch, PHPTek 2025, and more…

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel, Mastodon or X.

X Account https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon Account https://phparch.social/@phparch

Host:

Streams:

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date November 14, 2024
Hosted by
Guest(s)

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

October 2024 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2024 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD