The php[podcast] 2024.11.7: PHP for Fun and PHProfit
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about New Features in PHP 8.4, The Magic Behind Laravel’s defer(), Doctrine Introduces EnumType Columns, Serialization/Deserialization, Laravel’s Nightwatch, PHPTek 2025, and more…
Links from the show:
- PHP 8.4: new features and release date
- The magic behind Laravel’s new defer() helper — Amit Merchant — A blog on PHP, JavaScript, and more
- Doctrine enum implementation in Dotkernel – DotKernel PSR-7 Middleware Applications
- GitHub – Crell/Serde: Robust Serde (serialization/deserialization) library for PHP 8.
- Laravel Nightwatch
- PHPTEK 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- Fundraiser by Ryan Weaver : Support Ryan’s Brain Cancer Battle
- The US government wants devs to stop using C and C++ • The Register
- Product Security Bad Practices | CISA
- PERT
Host:
- Eric Van Johnson | Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- John Congdon | Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
|Air date
|November 14, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
