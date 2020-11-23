php[architect] logo

Type hints, SOLID programming, burn out, and more

Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the November 2020 issue, SOLID Foundations

Topics Covered

  • OSMI 2020 Mental Health in Tech Survey.
  • Practical uses for scalar type hints in PHP.
  • SOLID principles for programming.
  • The peculiarities of floating point math and handling money calculations as a result.
  • Using locks to prevent race conditions.
  • Podcasts to listen to related to PHP and web development.
  • Using __debugInfo() to keep secrets safe.
  • Preventing burn out.
  • and more (as usual)

 

Air date November 23, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

November 2020 Magazine Issue

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

