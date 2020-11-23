Type hints, SOLID programming, burn out, and more
Listen to Eric, John, and Oscar discuss the articles in the November 2020 issue, SOLID Foundations
Topics Covered
- OSMI 2020 Mental Health in Tech Survey.
- Practical uses for scalar type hints in PHP.
- SOLID principles for programming.
- The peculiarities of floating point math and handling money calculations as a result.
- Using locks to prevent race conditions.
- Podcasts to listen to related to PHP and web development.
- Using
__debugInfo()to keep secrets safe.
- Preventing burn out.
- and more (as usual)
Listen
Podcast (episodes):
|Air date
|November 23, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
