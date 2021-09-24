Upgrading code with Rector, CQRS, Livewire, is PHP the Worst?, and more

php[architect] logo

Eric, John, and Oscar talk about changes behind the screen and the September 2021 issue, It’s Really an Upgrade.

  • Changes in ownership at php[architect]
  • The Rector project: using it to upgrade and downgrade library code.
  • CQRS: using it to scale database reads and writes.
  • JWTs and Security
  • Livewire and JavaScript front end frameworks for PHP developers
  • Sebastian Bergmann and the PHPUnit project
  • Xdebug tutorials on YouTube
  • MVC pattern in PHP applications
  • Animating Life with Imagick
  • Why its a good thing that PHP is “the Worst” and why that makes it successful.
  • Why its essential to keep learning.

Air date September 23, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

September 2021 Magazine Issue

