Upgrading code with Rector, CQRS, Livewire, is PHP the Worst?, and more
Eric, John, and Oscar talk about changes behind the screen and the September 2021 issue, It’s Really an Upgrade.
Topics Covered
- Changes in ownership at php[architect]
- The Rector project: using it to upgrade and downgrade library code.
- CQRS: using it to scale database reads and writes.
- JWTs and Security
- Livewire and JavaScript front end frameworks for PHP developers
- Sebastian Bergmann and the PHPUnit project
- Xdebug tutorials on YouTube
- MVC pattern in PHP applications
- Animating Life with Imagick
- Why its a good thing that PHP is “the Worst” and why that makes it successful.
- Why its essential to keep learning.
Listen
|Air date
|September 23, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Oscar Merida
