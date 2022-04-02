World Backup Day

Scott Keck-Warren has a contribution in honor of this month’s World Backup Date, Backups For Beginners. Follow along for some inspiration in making sure you have a complete backup system. Ken Marks continues his series, How to Hack Your Home with a Raspberry Pi, with an article showing how to actually hook up your accelerometer to your Pi and start storing the data into a database on the Raspberry Pi.

Our columnists also drive home the point of strengthening our weaknesses. In Understanding Supply Chain Security, Eric Mann will have you realizing that even our code has a supply chain and that its security is crucial to our success. Joe Ferguson’s, Queues With Horizon will help us make our application more robust by offloading some processing to give our application the appearance of higher performance. Chris Tankersly brings us into the Education Station with Software History is Licensing. Oscar Merida helps us strengthen our abilities while testing out a fun PHP Puzzle, Finding Prime Factors. Edward Barnard continues in the DDD Alley with Better Late Than Never, where he talks about his own theories around testing. Our newest column by Frank Wallen, PSR Pickup, will start to teach us about the PHP PSR’s starting with PSR 0 and 1. And finally{}, brought to you by Beth Tucker Long is a great piece on burnout titled I Just Can’t.