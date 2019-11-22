New Venue and Calling all Speakers for php[tek] 2020

We want to hear from you! Our Call for Speakers is open through January 4th. This year we are focused on three dedicated tracks: Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technology. Also by demand, we are bringing back our workshop day & training classes the 2 days before the event.

We offer full travel and accomodations coverage for speakers and encourage members of underrepresented groups in technology to submit to help us create a diverse group of speakers that mirror our audience. Learn more details about speaking at php[tek] and submit proposals today!

Submit Your Talk Proposal Today

New php[tek] Venue – Nashville

In 2020 we are moving the conference to Nashville, Tennessee. Our event will take place on May 18-21st at The Inn at Opryland, a Gaylord Hotel. It’s a great venue and a wonderful town to visit. Head over to our website to learn more about the php[tek] venue.