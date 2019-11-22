php[architect] logo

New Venue and Calling all Speakers for php[tek] 2020

Posted by on November 22, 2019

We want to hear from you! Our Call for Speakers is open through January 4th. This year we are focused on three dedicated tracks: Tech Leadership, PHP Development, and Web Technology. Also by demand, we are bringing back our workshop day & training classes the 2 days before the event.

We offer full travel and accomodations coverage for speakers and encourage members of underrepresented groups in technology to submit to help us create a diverse group of speakers that mirror our audience. Learn more details about speaking at php[tek] and submit proposals today!

Submit Your Talk Proposal Today

New php[tek] Venue – Nashville

In 2020 we are moving the conference to Nashville, Tennessee. Our event will take place on May 18-21st at The Inn at Opryland, a Gaylord Hotel. It’s a great venue and a wonderful town to visit. Head over to our website to learn more about the php[tek] venue.

Oscar still remembers downloading an early version of the Apache HTTP server at the end of 1995, and promptly asking "Ok, what's this good for?" He started learning PHP in 2000 and hasn't stopped since. He's worked with Drupal, WordPress, Zend Framework, and bespoke PHP, to name a few. Follow him on Google+.
