PHP Projects: Pinkary

In our latest installment of “Cool Open Source PHP Projects To Contribute To” (yes, we’re still brainstorming that title!), we’re shining a spotlight on a thrilling new project from a distinguished member of the PHP community, Nuno Maduro. Known for his influential contributions and dynamic presence in the ecosystem, Nuno not only develops at Laravel but has also gifted the community with several innovative projects like PestPHP, Laravel Zero, and Laravel Pint.

This week, we’re excited to delve into his latest creation, Pinkary, which was unveiled recently at Laracon in Dallas. For those who might not be familiar, Pinkary is an emerging social media platform designed to rival the likes of X, Threads, and Mastodon. What sets Pinkary apart is its robust foundation built using the Laravel Framework, optimized for PHP 8.3. As of my writing this, it has not been open sourced for a week yet and it’s Github Repo is already at a very impressive 138 forks and 699 stars. Heck, let’s call it 700 ⭐’s because I am sure by the time you read this, it will be well beyond that.

But here’s the kicker: although Pinkary.com has been operational for months, the source code was kept under wraps until now. Released under the GPLv3 License, Pinkary is not just a testament to Nuno’s ongoing commitment to open source but also an invitation to developers like you to engage with and contribute to a growing project. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a newcomer eager to dip your toes into PHP development, Pinkary offers a unique opportunity to collaborate on a platform that’s poised to make waves in the social media landscape.

Why contribute to Pinkary? Here’s what’s in store:

•Direct Impact: Your contributions help shape a platform that could redefine social interactions on the web.

•Skill Enhancement: Work with the latest PHP technologies and the Laravel framework to hone your development skills.

•Community Connection: Collaborate with like-minded developers and become part of a supportive and innovative community.

So, if you’re passionate about PHP, intrigued by new technologies, or simply looking for a worthwhile project where your code makes a difference, Pinkary beckons. Visit the project page, fork the repository, and start contributing today to be part of something big. Let’s help Nuno make Pinkary not just another social platform but a cornerstone of open-source innovation in PHP!

Links: