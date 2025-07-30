The Psychology of a Developer

This month’s first feature article comes from Nelson Isioma, breaking down ‘Cool Things You Can Do With HTMX’. As Nelson discusses, HTMX brings additional functionality while using HTML attributes. Follow along as Nelson explores these features, including AJAX, CSS, WebSockets, and Server-Sent Events.

Building Observable Workflows with N8N and PHP By Edward Barnard This month, I’m introducing a new series of articles to show how to build a data processing workflow using n8n, MySQL, and Laravel. A key feature is building in workflow observability from the outset. by Edward Barnard

PHP on My Mobile Phone? By Scott Keck-Warren How hard is it to create a mobile app for this?….Very by Scott Keck-Warren

A Simpler Web By Chris Tankersley You know what I absolutely love? Having my data and content locked up in siloed platforms that refuse to talk to each other. It fills me with such joy knowing that if someone wants to do something like read an old tweet of mine, they have to go to a platform that I no longer support or interact on, and that it is tough to get the ideas and quips that I wrote out of it to move them somewhere else. Having a huge corporation decide how people can interact with my content is just what I wanted. by Chris Tankersley

Dealing With Conference Letdown By Chris Hartjes People gather for a closing talk. The organizers say a few words. Friends, both old and new, say their goodbyes. Cue The Letdown – it is just around the corner. by Chris Hartjes

The Influence of CMSs: WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal (2000s–Present) By Christopher Miller In the early 2000s, the web development landscape underwent a significant transformation with the rise of Content Management Systems (CMSs) built with PHP. A Content Management System (CMS) is a software application that enables users to create, manage, and modify digital content without requiring specialized technical knowledge. This innovation reduced the reliance on hand-coded websites, making web development accessible to non-technical users and revolutionizing the way websites were built and maintained. by Christopher Miller

Using Elliptic Curves for Digital Signatures By Eric Mann Over the past two months, we’ve explored key exchange protocols—first with traditional Diffie-Hellman and then with elliptic curves. The advantage of studying elliptic curves is that understanding how to use them in other contexts becomes more straightforward. It’s not “easier,” but seeing how the same underlying mathematics can be applied to different problems should make more sense. by Eric Mann

How Much Do You PHP-Bench? By Oscar Merida When it comes to improving application performance, opinions and assumptions are everywhere—especially in PHP circles. But hand-waving about micro-optimizations or quoting Big-O complexity doesn’t help when you’re faced with a slow page load or sluggish process. To make informed decisions, you need real numbers. You need to benchmark how fast it runs and keep historical records. by Oscar Merida

Cool Things You Can Do With HTMX By Nelson Isioma HTMX is a JavaScript library that adds superpowers to HTML. While other libraries go with creating a custom markup language (JSX) or adding JavaScript on the side (Vue). HTMX brings so much extra functionality using HTML attributes. by Nelson Isioma