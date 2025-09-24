PHP Secrets

Welcome to the September Edition of PHP Architect. This month, we are moving closer to the Fall season here in the U.S., when the long days start to fade and cooler weather eases in…a transition of sorts. PHP is also working towards a transition, as the latest version of PHP 8.5 will be introduced soon. PHP Architect aims to inform you of the latest updates and continuing education available. Take time to enjoy this month’s articles, and please feel free to reach out with questions/comments or if you’re interested in writing for us.

Secrets In Your Code, The Silent Killer? By Scott Keck-Warren Leaked secrets are one of the most common and most damaging security issues developers face. And the scariest part? Attackers are actively scanning public repositories looking for credentials and can find them within minutes of them being committed. by Scott Keck-Warren

Grumpy Complementary Tools By Chris Hartjes Hello friends. This month, I want to talk about some techniques and practices I have been giving a lot of thought to at my day job. These days, I am not really into resume-driven development, so the things I look at are designed to fulfill the application’s needs (both architectural and business-related). by Chris Hartjes

Actively Shifting Perspective By Edward Barnard This month, we are stepping back to look at the bigger picture surrounding workflow development. We have been automating a workflow using n8n, PHP, and MySQL. by Edward Barnard

Symmetric Cryptography: Shared Secrets in Action By Eric Mann If you’ve used full disk encryption on your laptop, where entering your password decrypts the entire drive, you’ve already experienced symmetric cryptography in action. by Eric Mann

PHP 7 – The Leap Forward in Performance and Features By Christopher Miller PHP 7, which was released in December 2015, represented a monumental milestone in the evolution of PHP, a widely used server-side scripting language for web development. by Christopher Miller

Augmenting Twig Templates By Oscar Merida We’re always striving to create maintainable and reusable code. This should extend to our templating layer, where well-structured templates improve a project’s long-term health. Core features like template inheritance and macros provide a solid foundation for code reuse in Twig, as we saw last month. We can enhance our development by adopting advanced techniques. Let’s see how we can use partials, custom functions, and filters while keeping a strong focus on security and performance. by Oscar Merida

Using AI To Improve Accessibility By Maxwell Ivey Given all the uproar over generative AI and what its future holds, I’ve been giving this a lot of thought lately, especially the overall impact it will have on the community of people with disabilities. by Maxwell Ivey

PHP 8.5 – Small Release, Handy New Helpers By Kalen Johnson We’re more than halfway through 2025, which means another PHP release is right around the corner. PHP 8.5 isn’t a huge release, but it brings a handful of additions that make writing modern, efficient code just a bit nicer. by Kalen Johnson