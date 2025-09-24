PHP Secrets

Leaked secrets are one of the most common and most damaging security issues developers face. And the scariest part? Attackers are actively scanning public repositories looking for credentials and can find them within minutes of them being committed. by Scott Keck-Warren
Hello friends. This month, I want to talk about some techniques and practices I have been giving a lot of thought to at my day job. These days, I am not really into resume-driven development, so the things I look at are designed to fulfill the application’s needs (both architectural and business-related). by Chris Hartjes
This month, we are stepping back to look at the bigger picture surrounding workflow development. We have been automating a workflow using n8n, PHP, and MySQL. by Edward Barnard
If you’ve used full disk encryption on your laptop, where entering your password decrypts the entire drive, you’ve already experienced symmetric cryptography in action. by Eric Mann
PHP 7, which was released in December 2015, represented a monumental milestone in the evolution of PHP, a widely used server-side scripting language for web development. by Christopher Miller
We’re always striving to create maintainable and reusable code. This should extend to our templating layer, where well-structured templates improve a project’s long-term health. Core features like template inheritance and macros provide a solid foundation for code reuse in Twig, as we saw last month. We can enhance our development by adopting advanced techniques. Let’s see how we can use partials, custom functions, and filters while keeping a strong focus on security and performance. by Oscar Merida
Given all the uproar over generative AI and what its future holds, I’ve been giving this a lot of thought lately, especially the overall impact it will have on the community of people with disabilities. by Maxwell Ivey
We’re more than halfway through 2025, which means another PHP release is right around the corner. PHP 8.5 isn’t a huge release, but it brings a handful of additions that make writing modern, efficient code just a bit nicer. by Kalen Johnson
In this article, we intend to prove that the event-driven, heavyweight, controller/action-centric MVC is outmatched by the pipeline-driven, lightweight, handler-centric middleware. by Julian Somesan
