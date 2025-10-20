Boo, It’s PHP!

Welcome to the October edition of PHP Architect. This month is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so in addition to our Security Corner column, which always has a security focus, there will be security themes in some of the other columns/features as well. Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM) highlights important security protocols, many of which you may already be completing. However, it provides a time to review those practices and implement new ones. Some of these might include multi-factor authentication, software updates, and strong passwords.

Workflows Amidst Extreme Uncertainty By Edward Barnard PHP projects sometimes happen in the face of extreme uncertainty. That is the time to take a close look at the principles and methodologies of Lean Startup. This month is a case study showing my current Lean Startup workflow implementation. My workflow is based on the systems thinking principles we have been learning over the past three months. by Edward Barnard

DIY PHP MCP By Scott Keck-Warren To me, one of the more interesting facets of the world of generative AI is how we’ve created tools like Model Context Protocol(MCP) that provide a universal way for Large Language Models (LLMs) to communicate with external tools. I recently learned how shockingly easy it is to use tools that use PHP to talk to LLMs using MCP. by Scott Keck-Warren

PHP Deployment is Even Easier Now By Chris Tankersley One of the things that has kept me with PHP, out of all the other languages I have to deal with, is its simplicity and an almost obsessive adherence to not breaking existing code. I know I have said it many, many times, but I think these are two of the main drivers behind why PHP has continued to dominate the web. In a way, the “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” mentality has led to many software programs continuing to run and be updated as needed. by Chris Tankersley

PHP Is Secure, You’re Not By Chris Hartjes Hello friends. Before I get to the rest of this month’s column, just a reminder that you should send me questions via email. Ask Me Anything! I promise I will read each one and answer if I can. I will be answering one of the first questions I received at the end of this very column. You can reach me at [chartjes@grumpy-learning.com](mailto:chartjes@grumpy-learning.com). by Chris Hartjes

PHP 8 – Embracing Modern Programming Paradigms By Christopher Miller PHP 8, launched on November 26, 2020, represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the PHP programming language. This major update is designed to modernize PHP, bringing it into alignment with contemporary programming paradigms and significantly enhancing its capabilities for web development. The primary objectives of PHP 8 are threefold – to improve performance, increase developer productivity, and introduce features that update the language to meet modern standards. by Christopher Miller

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Preparing for Tomorrow’s Threats By Eric Mann As Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds us to evaluate our security posture, it’s time to consider how quantum computing will reshape the cryptographic landscape. by Eric Mann

Dynamic Web Apps with Unpoly.js and Twig By Oscar Merida Are you staring at a legacy application, wishing you could give its front-end a modern, dynamic facelift without a full rewrite? Have you invested in a server-side rendering framework like Twig, but have stakeholders who feel like full-page reloads feel sluggish when compared to a slick, single-page application? In this article, we’ll look at how to progressively enhance a PHP application using a lightweight, non-intrusive library called Unpoly.js. by Oscar Merida

From Composer to Decomposer: When Dependencies Go Rogue By Christopher Miller September 2025 has been a wake-up call for anyone who thought supply chain attacks were theoretical problems. In just one week, two devastating attacks hit the Node.js ecosystem, compromising packages with over 2 billion weekly downloads and demonstrating just how vulnerable our modern development practices have become. by Christopher Miller