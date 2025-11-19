At its core, PHP’s development is a community-driven effort of Herculean proportions. It involves people from all over the world discussing new features, writing up RFCs, performing testing and code reviews for both features and bugs, and at the end of the line, someone needs to tag the release and communicate the changes to the public. by Scott Keck-Warren
To be blunt, there are very few unique problems left for us to solve as software developers. That is a blow to the egos of many people, but it is the truth! by Chris Hartjes
Well, here we are at the start of a new series that will take place over the next 12 editions – Machine Learning in PHP. But before we dive headfirst into code and algorithms, let’s ensure we’re all on a solid footing by understanding what Machine Learning actually is, how it relates to Artificial Intelligence, and why it even matters in today’s world. by Christopher Miller
Managing sensitive information like API keys, database credentials, and encryption tokens is a critical security task. This is true not just for PHP developers but for *anyone* working in software development, even though some of the finer patterns might differ between backend and frontend implementations. by Eric Mann
What I have for you, starting this month, is a teaching method unknown to current Artificial Intelligence literature. If you are an AI expert, I invite you to verify my claims. by Edward Barnard
Let’s continue exploring how we can use Unpoly.js with Twig to build a dynamic front-end for the Spacetraders game. In this article, we’ll look at advanced Unpoly.js techniques for consistent error handling and see how we can make forms update the current page without a reload. We’re not done with Twig! Let’s look at how to dynamically switch templates and use the embed tag to reuse HTML markup. Finally, we dive into what many back-end devs fear the most—UI design and Cascading Style Sheets. Fear Not! You’ll see the power of modern HTML and CSS features to simplify styling and improve the user experience. by Oscar Merida
Today, I want to discuss accessibility as it relates to cybersecurity. by Maxwell Ivey
Let me take you on a little journey—a journey that, for me, started way back in 2002. by Yves Engetschwiler
PHP 8.5 dropped on November 20th, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been eyeing those release candidates for weeks, wondering when you can finally give this thing a proper shakedown. Well, the wait’s over. Time to spin up a test environment and see what all the fuss is about. by Christopher Miller
explode()` is a handy PHP function that helps us split strings into smaller parts. Here’s how it works, what it’s used for, and what you can do with it. by Lukas Vileikis
