Welcome to the November edition of PHP Architect. As we near the end of the year, November provides a nice time to pause, reflect, and have a sense of appreciation. We’re not shy about expressing gratitude here at PHP Architect, but it’s always nice to do so again. First, our community is where it all starts—none of the fabulous content you read monthly would be possible without the dedicated members of the PHP community who are also regular contributors to PHP Architect. There are the many speakers who present at Tek each year to share the latest and greatest developments. Then we have the many local PHP meetups, led by community members, that help to strengthen the community from the ground up. We offer a sincere thank you to all members of this wonderful community.

PHP’s Release Managers FTW By Scott Keck-Warren At its core, PHP’s development is a community-driven effort of Herculean proportions. It involves people from all over the world discussing new features, writing up RFCs, performing testing and code reviews for both features and bugs, and at the end of the line, someone needs to tag the release and communicate the changes to the public. by Scott Keck-Warren

We Keep Forgetting What Came Before Us By Chris Hartjes To be blunt, there are very few unique problems left for us to solve as software developers. That is a blow to the egos of many people, but it is the truth! by Chris Hartjes

Introduction To Machine Learning vs Artificial Intelligence By Christopher Miller Well, here we are at the start of a new series that will take place over the next 12 editions – Machine Learning in PHP. But before we dive headfirst into code and algorithms, let’s ensure we’re all on a solid footing by understanding what Machine Learning actually is, how it relates to Artificial Intelligence, and why it even matters in today’s world. by Christopher Miller

Best Practices for Secrets in Git and CI/CD Pipelines By Eric Mann Managing sensitive information like API keys, database credentials, and encryption tokens is a critical security task. This is true not just for PHP developers but for *anyone* working in software development, even though some of the finer patterns might differ between backend and frontend implementations. by Eric Mann

Observing Large Language Model Architecture Patterns in PHP By Edward Barnard What I have for you, starting this month, is a teaching method unknown to current Artificial Intelligence literature. If you are an AI expert, I invite you to verify my claims. by Edward Barnard

Dynamic Web Apps with Unpoly.js and Twig Part 2 By Oscar Merida Let’s continue exploring how we can use Unpoly.js with Twig to build a dynamic front-end for the Spacetraders game. In this article, we’ll look at advanced Unpoly.js techniques for consistent error handling and see how we can make forms update the current page without a reload. We’re not done with Twig! Let’s look at how to dynamically switch templates and use the embed tag to reuse HTML markup. Finally, we dive into what many back-end devs fear the most—UI design and Cascading Style Sheets. Fear Not! You’ll see the power of modern HTML and CSS features to simplify styling and improve the user experience. by Oscar Merida

Accessibility and Cybersecurity By Maxwell Ivey Today, I want to discuss accessibility as it relates to cybersecurity. by Maxwell Ivey

NativePHP Mobile By Yves Engetschwiler Let me take you on a little journey—a journey that, for me, started way back in 2002. by Yves Engetschwiler

PHP 8.5 is Here: Time to Kick the Tires By Christopher Miller PHP 8.5 dropped on November 20th, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been eyeing those release candidates for weeks, wondering when you can finally give this thing a proper shakedown. Well, the wait’s over. Time to spin up a test environment and see what all the fuss is about. by Christopher Miller