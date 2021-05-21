Interview #2 with Joe Ferguson
We welcome Joe Ferguson back to catch up with us about PHP, his column “The Workshop”, and more
Topics Covered
- Virtual conference experiences.
- Looking forward to in-person events.
- Laravel Homestead, which Joe maintains. Uses and tradeoffs versus Docker.
- Docker Performance on Mac
- Local Development Environments
- Goals for his Workshop, eventually looking at Docker Swarm and Kubernetes.
Listen
|Air date
|May 21, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Joe Ferguson
