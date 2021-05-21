php[architect] logo

Interview #2 with Joe Ferguson

We welcome Joe Ferguson back to catch up with us about PHP, his column “The Workshop”, and more

Topics Covered

  • Virtual conference experiences.
  • Looking forward to in-person events.
  • Laravel Homestead, which Joe maintains. Uses and tradeoffs versus Docker.
  • Docker Performance on Mac
  • Local Development Environments
  • Goals for his Workshop, eventually looking at Docker Swarm and Kubernetes.

Air date May 21, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Joe Ferguson

