php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Beth Tucker Long

Beth Tucker Long chats with Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon about taking over the finally{} column and more.

Topics Covered

  • How she got involved with PHP, going to conferences, and php[architect].
  • Her career as a trainer, editor, dev evangelist, and consultant.
  • Attending and speaking at conferences when you have a young family.
  • Why she had to learn PHP in one day.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date December 8, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Beth Tucker Long

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

December 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.