Interview with Beth Tucker Long
Beth Tucker Long chats with Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon about taking over the finally{} column and more.
Topics Covered
- How she got involved with PHP, going to conferences, and php[architect].
- Her career as a trainer, editor, dev evangelist, and consultant.
- Attending and speaking at conferences when you have a young family.
- Why she had to learn PHP in one day.
|Air date
|December 8, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Beth Tucker Long
