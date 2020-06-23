Interview with Eric Mann, Security Corner contributor
Eric van Johnson and John Congdon talk to Security Corner contributor Eric Mann about keeping your website secure.
- How a breach sparked his interest in security.
- The value of tokens and nonces.
- What area of security needs more attention.
- How to use end-to-end encryption for communication.
- Using Linux as your daily driver i.e Operating System.
- What frameworks he prefers to work with.
- WordPress security.
- PHP’s core security.
- Tips for working securely at home.
|Air date
|June 23, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Eric Mann
