php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Eric Mann, Security Corner contributor

In this Episode

Eric van Johnson and John Congdon talk to Security Corner contributor Eric Mann about keeping your website secure.

  • How a breach sparked his interest in security.
  • The value of tokens and nonces.
  • What area of security needs more attention.
  • How to use end-to-end encryption for communication.
  • Using Linux as your daily driver i.e Operating System.
  • What frameworks he prefers to work with.
  • WordPress security.
  • PHP’s core security.
  • Tips for working securely at home.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Transcript

Coming soon

Air date June 23, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Eric Mann

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

July 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.