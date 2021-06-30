Interview with Joseph Maxwell
Eric and John talk to Joseph Maxwell, from Swiftotter, about ecommerce, debugging, and his article in the June 2021 issue, Debug, Rinse, Repeat.
Topics Covered
- Debugging with purpose in web applications and under pressure.
- Coming from an ecommerce background.
- His podcast “Smash the Bug” and upcoming book “The Art of Ecommerce Debugging.”
- Understanding a bug or problem from the beginning with TAD.
- Why debugging is such a critical skill.
- What makes a developer “great.”
- Why you should be using Xdebug with PHP applications.
Listen
|Air date
|June 30, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Joseph Maxwell
