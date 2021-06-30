php[architect] logo

Interview with Joseph Maxwell

Eric and John talk to Joseph Maxwell, from Swiftotter, about ecommerce, debugging, and his article in the June 2021 issue, Debug, Rinse, Repeat.

Topics Covered

  • Debugging with purpose in web applications and under pressure.
  • Coming from an ecommerce background.
  • His podcast “Smash the Bug” and upcoming book “The Art of Ecommerce Debugging.”
  • Understanding a bug or problem from the beginning with TAD.
  • Why debugging is such a critical skill.
  • What makes a developer “great.”
  • Why you should be using Xdebug with PHP applications.

Listen

Air date June 30, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Joseph Maxwell

