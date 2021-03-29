php[architect] logo

Interview with Juciellen Cabrera

Eric and John get a chance to sit down and interview Juciellen Cabrera, on her article Refactoring—Does This Code Spark Joy? in the March 2021 issue.

Topics Covered

  • The joy of revisiting legacy code.
  • How she started as a programmer via an internship.
  • Moving from Brazil to Ireland via a local conference opportunity.
  • Her involvement with php[women] in Brazil.
  • Working with back-end APIs.
  • The direction of PHP as a programming language.

Air date March 29, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Juciellen Cabrera

