Interview with Juciellen Cabrera
Eric and John get a chance to sit down and interview Juciellen Cabrera, on her article Refactoring—Does This Code Spark Joy? in the March 2021 issue.
Topics Covered
- The joy of revisiting legacy code.
- How she started as a programmer via an internship.
- Moving from Brazil to Ireland via a local conference opportunity.
- Her involvement with php[women] in Brazil.
- Working with back-end APIs.
- The direction of PHP as a programming language.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|March 29, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Juciellen Cabrera
