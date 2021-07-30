php[architect] logo

Interview with Ken Marks

Eric van Johnson and John Congdon talk to Ken Marks about his article in the July issue, Mentoring and Teaching PHP and his new book PHP Web Development with MySQL

Topics Covered

  • How he got stated writing and why he wrote a book.
  • How he teaches students to build web applications with PHP and MySQL.
  • Getting started in teaching PHP.
  • Becoming part of his local web development community.
  • Staying motivated as a student or intern.

Air date July 30, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Ken Marks

