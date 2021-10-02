php[architect] logo

Interview with Tomas Votruba

Eric van Johnson and John Congdon interview Tomas Votruba, who wrote an article on Why Would Anyone Want to Downgrade Their PHP Code? in the September 2021 issue.

Topics Covered

    • Downgrading PHP Code and why this might be a good workflow for you
    • Rector – Instant Upgrades and Automated Refactoring
    • The power of automated refactoring.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date October 2, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Tomas Votruba

September 2021 Magazine Issue

