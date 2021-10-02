Interview with Tomas Votruba
Eric van Johnson and John Congdon interview Tomas Votruba, who wrote an article on Why Would Anyone Want to Downgrade Their PHP Code? in the September 2021 issue.
Topics Covered
-
- Downgrading PHP Code and why this might be a good workflow for you
- Rector – Instant Upgrades and Automated Refactoring
- The power of automated refactoring.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 2, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Tomas Votruba
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: