Jennifer Schrader on Pair Programming, Coding Interviews
In the February episode, we dive into the issue Cultivating the Developer Experience and interview Jennifer Schrader.
Topics
- Benefits of structuring code reviews.
- The value of integration and functional tests.
- Content management systems in PHP
- Sulu CMS and its focus on Developer Experience (DX)
- Jennifer talks about her experiences trying out pair programming and working with PHP.
- TLS certificates and encryption with Lets Encrypt.
- Technical Debt, Y2K, and upcoming Unix timestamp bugs.
- Project Estimates and Costs.
- Interviewing and hiring programmers.
- Oscar’s editorials
|Air date
|February 19, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Jennifer Schrader, Oscar Merida
