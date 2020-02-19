php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Jennifer Schrader on Pair Programming, Coding Interviews

In Episode 29

In the February episode, we dive into the issue Cultivating the Developer Experience and interview Jennifer Schrader.

Topics

  • Benefits of structuring code reviews.
  • The value of integration and functional tests.
  • Content management systems in PHP
  • Sulu CMS and its focus on Developer Experience (DX)
  • Jennifer talks about her experiences trying out pair programming and working with PHP.
  • TLS certificates and encryption with Lets Encrypt.
  • Technical Debt, Y2K, and upcoming Unix timestamp bugs.
  • Project Estimates and Costs.
  • Interviewing and hiring programmers.
  • Oscar’s editorials

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date February 19, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Jennifer Schrader, Oscar Merida

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

February 2020 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today! Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2020 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.