php[podcast] Episode 23.2.1
Join the Discord at https://phpa.me/discord
Get your early bird php[tek] tickets before the price goes up at https://tek.phparch.com
Subscribe to the Magazine Today
https://phpa.me/signup
Join us at php[tek] 2023
@phparch
@phptek
@johncongdon
@shocm
Mastodon
phparch.social@editor
phparch.social@tek
phparch.social@john
phparch.social@eric
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|February 14, 2023
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: