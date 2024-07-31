Search For Good Code

As PHP Architects, our relentless pursuit of high-quality code is always at the forefront of our work. We take pride in assuring our clients that the applications we build are not meant to confine them. At the same time, we value the opportunity to cultivate long-standing partnerships with our clients, many of whom we consider to be exceptional business collaborators.

PHP & WebAssembly: An Edge Case By Matt Lantz As my career has progressed, I, like many readers out there, have seen the introduction of some game-changing platforms here and there. The field of web development only remains so prominent because of these various shifts in how we do things. Among the recent advancements, WebAssembly (Wasm) stands out as a game-changer, promising near-native performance for web applications.That alonedoesn’t soundlikemuchuntilyou considerthe factthat it’s a VM system running in either thebrowseror an Edge compute instance near you.So, combining it with PHP, a stalwart in server-side scripting, can unlock unprecedented efficiencies and capabilities. by Matt Lantz

PHPStan’s Watchful Eye By Oscar Merida Keeping the type hints in argument and return types makes your code easier to understand, describes intents to colleagues, and prevents bugs from sloppy type coercions. If you’re the lead, the responsibility can’t fall on your shoulders alone to make sure your team is being diligent about using them properly. Nor should you be expected to check that code will work properly during code reviews. In this month’s article, I’ll show you why you need to add PHPStan to your project and how to get the most out of it by gradually increasing its scrutiny and documenting your types accurately. We’ll also see how you can extend PHPStan to check for custom rules made to analyze your code and enforce coding practices. by Oscar Merida

Driving Abandonment By Beth Tucker Long by Beth Tucker Long

Securing PHP Applications: A Deep Dive – Part Three – Authentication And Authorization By Christopher Miller So far, we’ve examined some of the attacks for a hacker, as well as some of the thoughts around code—but now, let’s consider Authentication and Authorization: the first layer of defense on any active site. One overriding thought should *ALWAYS* be “don’t roll your own authentication”—in other words, people have spent a long, long time building this out. The examples here are purely informational and should be steps to consider—and should be treated as pseudo-code. by Christopher Miller

User Workflow Improvement with Hedy Lamarr By Edward Barnard The programming language, Hedy, is named after actress Hedy Lamarr. I will first explain Lamarr’s accomplishments in an attempt to find the connection. Next, I’ll examine Hedy, which addresses the need for more computer programming literacy. Finally, I have suggestions for more reading about programmers’ brains. by Edward Barnard

Backward Compatibility By Chris Tankersly “WE DO NOT BREAK USERSPACE!” – Linus Torvalds, https://lkml.org by Chris Tankersly

PHP Under Attack By Eric Mann There are many things that need to happen just right for PHP to be vulnerable to a buffer overflow bug. Yet that won’t stop the sensationalized stories about PHP supposedly being insecure. Ironically, this isn’t even a bug in PHP itself but in an upstream library that PHP (and other tools) use. by Eric Mann

Understanding and Implementing a Dependency Injection Container – Part II By Wendell Adriel Last month, we started our magical journey into the **Dependency** **Injection** land, where we learned important concepts about it and how important it is for modern PHP applications. by Wendell Adriel