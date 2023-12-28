Generating Efficient PHP

This month we have some very exciting news, the speaker lineup and schedule has been published for php[tek] 2024. We’re extremely excited about the upcoming Tek lineup and think there is something there for everyone. Check it out for yourself at https://tek.phparch.com/schedule. We hope to see you there in April. Now, let’s talk about this months release.

A View From 2500 Feet By Edward Barnard My new column begins with a mental exercise. It only takes 24 seconds, and I hope you do play along. With “A View From 2500 Feet”, I expect every month will include airplanes, algorithms, and abstract thinking. Airplanes? Yes! Airplanes solved my problem in software development. This month, I’m sharing that story with you. by Edward Barnard

Sunsetting User Groups By Beth Tucker Long Are you still a member of a user group? If so, is your user group still actively meeting? Many of these groups no longer regularly meet, if they meet at all. Why have these groups faded over the years? by Beth Tucker Long

Is Your Code Encapsulated Enough To Be Clear? By Christopher Miller In this journey, we won’t merely scratch the surface. We’ll dive headfirst into the world of encapsulation—a fundamental concept within PHP development. Encapsulation is your partner in crafting code that is not only clear but also highly maintainable and scalable within the PHP ecosystem. by Christopher Miller

Demystifying Cryptography By Eric Mann One of the more advanced topics handled by modern developers is cryptography. It’s the stuff of science fiction to many, but frankly, it doesn’t have to be a mystery to any of us. by Eric Mann

Generators For Efficient Code By Chris Tankersly One of the reasons that developers migrate toward higher-level languages and scripting engines like PHP is because of all the nice things they bring to day-to-day development. PHP was born out of the need to not have to write raw C programs to generate dynamic content. You can still program in C for web development if you want, but PHP has some nice features that make building web applications faster. by Chris Tankersly

Quicksort By Oscar Merida Quicksort is a popular sorting algorithm first published in 1961. It works quicker than most other algorithms with randomized data. It uses a “divide-and-conquer” approach to sort an array recursively. Let’s look at how to use it in PHP and learn why this could be a very short article. by Oscar Merida

Controlling Quality in Laravel By Steve McDougall I want to give an overview of the tools I like to use for controlling the quality of my code, how I configure them, and how I like to use them. Many people have “their” approach to this, but I find discussing it openly is how we learn from one another and start to adapt. by Steve McDougall

Creating Accessible Forms By Maxwell Ivey I want you to think about forms in a different way. They aren’t just a routine part of your website. They are, in fact, the lifeblood of any business that sells things online. Whether that is a full-blown e-commerce site or simply someone who offers services from their website. Forms can either be a smooth, beautiful bridge or a creeky, old draw bridge designed to keep robbers out. by Maxwell Ivey

PHP Unit Testing: Ensuring Code Quality and Reliability By Godstime Aburu Welcome to your guide to becoming proficient in PHP unit testing! We’re here to take you on a journey, starting with the basics and why they matter in the PHP development world. Along the way, you’ll meet our trusty companion, PHPUnit, a well-loved unit testing framework. by Godstime Aburu