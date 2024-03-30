World Community

If you’ve ever drowned in the crashing waves of code while attempting to create a flowchart, sequence diagram, or any form of data representation, then it’s time for you to be rescued by Mermaid.JS. This powerful JavaScript library for creating diagrams and flowcharts is a breath of fresh air for the developer community, offering a haven from complicated, time-consuming charting tools. by Matt Lantz
Welcome to the PHP Foundry. My focus for this column will be to explore the tools and libraries available to augment regular, daily tasks as we work on bug fixes and new features. I want to focus on practical advice for tools that streamline development. We’ll explore how to structure a project, use tools to automate mundane tasks, assess code quality and adherence to standards, and more. To focus our efforts, we’ll work on building a PHP client for SpaceTraders.io. by Oscar Merida
The sixteenth of this month is Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). This happens every year on the 16th of May…er…wait. It’s not May yet. So why am I bringing this up now? by Beth Tucker Long
Before you get out the pitchforks and hunt me down – at least give me the time it takes to read this article to explain my point. You see, if a non-developer can understand it, then just how much easier will it be for a developer to understand it? by Christopher Miller
Our transitional PHP code looks odd. It’s counterintuitive. But it makes highly efficient use of developer effort. This code walkthrough explains the reasons behind our methods. Part 1 presents the basic architecture. Part 2 explains why we’re doing it this way. by Edward Barnard
We close out our Symfony UX series by looking at[Mercure](https://mercure.rocks/spec), a protocol for sending events to clients through a publish-subscribe flow. by Chris Tankersly
Remember this article you’re about to read the next time you’re asked for your birthdate and mother’s maiden name to prove your identity in a doctor’s office … by Eric Mann
For the longest time, we have been struggling with talking to third-party APIs and having service classes that rely on static variables littered throughout our applications. by Steve McDougall
This month, I want to talk about text. Yes, you read *text* correctly. Even I thought, “Max, is there enough to talk about?” before I actually began writing this article. by Maxwell Ivey
There are several techniques to improve the code quality and performance of your teams. But after you start practicing agile methods, introduce unit testing, implement continuous integration, employ Test-Driven Development (TDD), Behavior-Driven Development (BDD), or Domain-Driven Design (DDD), what’s left? Increasing your organization scale? When you get to a certain number of individuals, the production dwindles. All that remains is to strengthen the quality of your workforce. by Philippe Gamache
This article explores the intricacies of PHP performance by emphasizing the significance of profiling and optimizing PHP applications. It covers several profiling techniques available, as well as the best PHP practices for creating performant applications. by Ayoade David
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: