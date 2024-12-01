Lounging Around with PHP

It’s November, and here in America we celebrate Thanksgiving. While, like most holidays, how we celebrate today doesn’t reflect truly on the history of the event, this one is a good reminder that we should be thankful for the people and accomplishments in our lives. I am personally thankful to have a loving wife and two amazing boys. I am thankful for the PHP community that we get to talk about so much in this magazine. I am thankful for the support of our podcast community that hangs out with us in Discord (Please join us at https://discord.phparch.com). And finally I am thankful for my friend and business partner, Eric Van Johnson.

Learning By Battling Snakes? By Scott Keck-Warren As developers, there’s constantly some new and exciting tool, technique, or package that we **should** be learning. If you’re anything like me, every couple of months, you create a new Git repository, install the latest packages, and start on a brand new side project, only to get bored as you have to write a user registration system for the umpteenth time. What if I told you there was a way to learn and experiment in a fun way? by Scott Keck-Warren

Old School Recipes for Output By Oscar Merida The Spacetraders client uses a strongly typed object to parse API responses. However, as it’s grown in functionality, the user experience—especially the output–has become increasingly cumbersome. We added a basic help command, but the output of our commands still leaves much to be desired. Scrolling through endless lines of raw dumps of complex objects isn’t just tedious-it’s inefficient. Let’s address the UX and make our tool a pleasure to use. We’ll show how PHP’s string manipulation capabilities can render clean, readable, and even color-coded output. From sprintf() to venerable ANSI escape codes, let’s dive into some old-school functions to polish our output. by Oscar Merida

The Origins of PHP By Christopher Miller Early on Thursday, 8th June 1995, Rasmus Lerdorf, sitting in the glow of the CRT monitor with a half-empty coffee cup next to him, is about to change the world of development for the web forever. He has no idea, of course, what a monumental post this would end up being at the time, but I’m sure he knows now what impact that simple decision had. by Christopher Miller

Exception Reporter Part 1 By Edward Barnard The Back Office Exception Reporter enhances error management across Back Office jobs by making code more readable, reducing redundant code, and facilitating unit testing. It separates error handling from core logic, addressing complex API issues like those from Stripe. The human-friendly exception report format aids systematic troubleshooting, while job examples demonstrate seamless integration and testing. This architecture results in more maintainable and reliable Back Office jobs. by Edward Barnard

Taking Responsibility By John Congdon by John Congdon

Deploying Your Application By Chris Tankersly In the last article, “Hosting Your Application”, in October 2024, we examined some of the more popular ways to host your PHP code. This journey took us from running our own server to not worrying about infrastructure at all and using something like a serverless platform. by Chris Tankersly