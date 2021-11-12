The Art of Data

Cryptography with Libsodium By Vinícius Campitelli According to the just-released 2021 version of OWASP Top 10 (a curated list of the most critical web application security risks out there), “Cryptographic Failures” are the 2nd most important of the many security concerns we should have as web developers. These concerns include a lot of misuses of cryptographic systems, like choosing weak algorithms, poor randomness sources, or usage of deprecated methods. That is why this is also the second article covering the main topics for cryptography: on our last issue, we covered the main theory, which sometimes is the cause of those errors mentioned above, and right now we will see how to use libsodium, a modern library with the most recommended algorithms already built-in and no weak settings available per default. It is a cross-platform tool, available to use on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and has been included in PHP’s core since 7.2. It also has bindings for Java, NodeJS, Python, Go, and several other languages. So we are safe to say it runs pretty much everywhere. The official website is libsodium.org, and you can find the full documentation there instead of the PHP.net manual as it is sometimes not complete. There is also a Quick Reference and a “Using Libsodium in PHP Projects” article on their website that helps a lot, and I strongly recommend you take a look. Before we start, here are a couple of notes: first, there are lots of constants to indicate some arguments that should be used instead of hard-coding the values, and second, both functions and constants are pretty verbose, sometimes taking up to 55 characters. But I think it’s better to express the purpose of everything instead of having to guess. Let’s begin! by Vinicius Campitelli

Exploring the Active Record Pattern By Alexandros Gougousis ORMs are great for Rapid Application Development. You can get started very quickly. The price you pay is the vast complexity they hide under the hood. As your system grows, that complexity can bite you if you are not careful enough. What is more, ORM packages create heavy objects that can make your life hard when doing batch processing. It is a great blessing to know the basic principles and challenges when persisting an object to a relational database. This knowledge will help you make some critical decisions as your application grows. by Alexandros Gougousis

Education Station: Handling Data Access By Chris Tankersley I would posit that nearly every application that we as developers build is designed around data access. When it comes to web applications, we spend a lot of time looking up things in databases or files to display to users. We write backend workers to read, manipulate, and store data in various ways. We build tools to access third-party applications and work with the data that they return. It’s data all the way down. by Chris Tankersley

The Workshop: Intro to Craft CMS By Joe Ferguson Last month we covered Nitro, a local development environment that came out of the Craft CMS community. This month we’re going to dive into Craft CMS and demonstrate getting started with a basic project. by Joe Ferguson

Here Be Dragons: Problem Space By Edward Barnard There’s a strong tendency toward “gatekeeping” right now in the 2020s. Senior developers warn “there be dragons” while announcing a “hands-off” policy toward the crucial areas of the codebase. You and I need to get past that. Where’s the fun when you can’t touch the dragons? The joy’s in experiencing software development, dragons and all. This month we’ll examine the problems of burnout and gatekeeping and see an alternative to the toxic gate keepers’ environment. Next month will be just plain fun. by Edward Barnard

Security Corner: No Bug Too Small By Eric Mann Every bug report, even the innocuous-looking ones, could be evidence of a fatal flaw in your application. You owe it to yourself and your customers to vet and audit any report, even if it lacks proof-of-concept, exploits code, or feels like an extremely hypothetical edge case. by Eric Mann

PHP Puzzles: Compounding Interest By Oscar Merida by Oscar Merida

Community Corner: Interview with Wasseem Khayrattee By Eric Van Johnson Off the coast of Africa, in the Indian Ocean, lays an Island named Mauritius between latitudes 19°58.8’S and 20°31.7’S and longitudes 57°18.0’E and 57°46.5’E. It is 65 km (40 mi) long and 45 km (30 mi) wide. The country spans 2,040 square kilometers (790 sq mi). It is the only known habitat of the extinct dodo, and it is where this month’s interviewee Wasseem Khayratte, or maybe better known as 7PHP, calls home. 7PHP is the new voice on Voices of the elePHPant, and this month we sit down and talk with him, how he got started, his journey, and what he’s up to now. Grab yourself an Alouda or a Phoenix beer, queue up “Top 100 Mauritius” on Spotify and let’s see what makes up the universe known as 7PHP. by Eric Van Johnson