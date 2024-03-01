The PHP Gambit: Winning Strategies in Code

So Far In The Series, we’ve looked at Planning, Abstraction, Encapsulation, and Testing. That’s a good place to start – the last major section to set out our groundwork is the dreaded thing of Documentation. As developers, we’re naturally divided into a dichotomy of documentation – we either love it and document all the things or hate it and document none of the things. I advocate for a place in the middle – Document the things we need documented, not the things we don’t. by Christopher Miller
Despite our best efforts, even back-end developers may be required to write some front-end code. While the JavaScript community is returning to server-side rendering and returning HTML instead of JSON, PHP developers find themselves increasingly needing to add interactivity to their websites and applications. by Chris Tankersly
An Event Dispatcher is a well-used and battle-tested design principle where developers can easily inject functionality into an application, especially legacy applications.By dispatching events in your application, you can dramatically reduce the complexity of refactoring your code. by Frank Wallen
“Never memorize something you can look up.” – Albert Einstein. by Eric Mann
Our transitional PHP code looks odd. It’s counterintuitive. But it makes highly efficient use of developer effort. This code walkthrough explains the reasons behind our methods. Part 1 presents the basic architecture. Part 2 explains why we’re doing it this way. by Edward Barnard
This article is aimed to walk you through how I handle requests in my API projects – typically Laravel at the moment. What I do, why I do it, and where I think it could be improved. by Steve McDougall
Last month, we solved how to model and shuffle a deck of cards. In this article, we’ll look at how to identify the poker hands we deal out. by Oscar Merida
Domain-Driven Design (DDD) is an approach to software development that focuses on understanding and dealing with complex business needs. We will explore the strengths of DDD, including its approach to structuring software around an abstract model of a business problem and creating a ‘ubiquitous language’ for communication among developers and domain experts. We’ll look at the strategic and tactical aspects of DDD and show that the central benefit of this approach is improved collaboration, better understanding of business processes, and ultimately, better and more flexible software. by Rob Allen
