Time For PHP

December 2024

I hope everyone is doing well as we approach the end of 2024. This year has been fantastic for PHP, PHP projects, and the PHP community as a whole. We witnessed the PHP internals team release PHP 8.4, which introduced several exciting features such as property hooks, asymmetric visibility, a new deprecation attribute, and new array functions, among others. One of my favorite new features in PHP 8.4 is the ability to create an instance of a property or method without wrapping the `new` expression in parentheses.

Congratulations You’re An Organizer

By Scott Keck-Warren

Taming Magic Strings with PHP Enums

By Oscar Merida

2024 EOL

By Eric Van Johnson

Exception Reporter Part 2

By Edward Barnard

PHP 3.0: The Revolution That Set The Standard

By Christopher Miller

A Letter To My Past Self

By Chris Tankersley

Watching The Clock

By Eric Mann

Building an API Starter Kit for Laravel

By Steve McDougall

Small Things Matter

By Maxwell Ivey

Programmer’s Guide to Legacy Upgrade

By Tomas Votruba

Building a SOLID Foundation: Principles for Better Software Design

By Cori Lint

