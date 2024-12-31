Time For PHP

December 2024

I hope everyone is doing well as we approach the end of 2024. This year has been fantastic for PHP, PHP projects, and the PHP community as a whole. We witnessed the PHP internals team release PHP 8.4, which introduced several exciting features such as property hooks, asymmetric visibility, a new deprecation attribute, and new array functions, among others. One of my favorite new features in PHP 8.4 is the ability to create an instance of a property or method without wrapping the `new` expression in parentheses.