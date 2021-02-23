php[architect] logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Interview with Michael Akopov

Join us for an interview with Michael Akopov, another returning guest to the podcast.

Topics Covered

  • Working with Laravel, Vapor, Forge, and Livewire.
  • His new book, Beyond Laravel which offers an overview of the ecosystem around the framework.
  • His six rules to keep in mind when building a business, product, or service.
  • Using the community and services around Laravel for your next project or product idea.
  • Remote working when everyone else to all remote.
  • Ruby versus PHP for web applications.

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date February 23, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson
Guest(s) Michael Akopov

Leave a comment

Use the form below to leave a comment:

February 2021 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Stay in touch!

Join to the php[architect] announcements list today to get notified of a new issue, book release, or upcoming event.Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2021 musketeers.me, LLC. — All amounts in USD

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.