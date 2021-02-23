Interview with Michael Akopov
Topics Covered
- Working with Laravel, Vapor, Forge, and Livewire.
- His new book, Beyond Laravel which offers an overview of the ecosystem around the framework.
- His six rules to keep in mind when building a business, product, or service.
- Using the community and services around Laravel for your next project or product idea.
- Remote working when everyone else to all remote.
- Ruby versus PHP for web applications.
|Air date
|February 23, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson
|Guest(s)
|Michael Akopov
