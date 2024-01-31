Bad Bug Bounties

So far in this series, we’ve looked at Planning, Abstraction, and Encapsulation – but now we’re getting stuck with the next of our items: Testing! I know, I know – I can hear the groans from here! But let me start with a story… by Christopher Miller
Consider the challenges that can come with having to scale your system, add on load balancers, and handle horizontal scaling. What about key rotations and vulnerability monitoring of secrets? These are just a few concerns a secret management platform can help your team handle. by Matt Lantz
Symfony UX isn’t just about making things look good; it’s about enhancing how users interact with your applications. Whether you’re building a complex data dashboard, a user-friendly e-commerce site, or anything in between, Symfony UX has got your back, promising to make your application stand out without making your head spin. by Chris Tankersly
You have to be an expert. You have to know everything. If you admit you don’t know something, they will know you are a fraud. You will lose all credibility, and you will never work again.—Imposter Syndrome, taken from “Untrue Daily Affirmations We All Keep Saying” by Beth Tucker Long
Bug bounty programs are critical to any operational product running in the cloud. Know what they are, how they can go wrong, and what you can do to embrace and enhance the practice of responsible disclosure. by Eric Mann
When modeling a business process in software, it’s important to understand how that system works. Find the subject-matter experts. by Edward Barnard
Let’s dive into the fun and exciting realm of sending webhooks in PHP, where we will decode their magic and utility in modern web development. Using webhooks, we can turn our typical web application into something more event-driven and aware of other systems and their events. by Steve McDougall
For my 28th installment, we turn back to games after our tour through sorting algorithms. We’ll look at a direct way to represent playing cards and contrast it with an object-oriented approach to leverage PHP’s built-in features. by Oscar Merida
Alt Tag, short for alternative text tag, provides a written description of an image. Search engines use these tags to identify content as well as screen readers for people who are visually impaired. Let’s take a closer look at the importance of alt tags in providing crucial information for users. by Maxwell Ivey
XML is a markup language for transporting data. It is available as a free and open format. We will cover the basics of XML, its features, XML validation, and XML editors in this tutorial. Also, we will talk about more complex topics such as XML Namespaces, DTD, XSD, DOM, SAX, and XML Databases. We have included several examples for easy and better understanding of the tutorial. by Deelaka Radheesh Abeygunawardena
Authentication and authorization stand as cornerstones in the realm of web application security. In this article, we’ll delve into the vital aspects of implementing robust authentication and authorization mechanisms in PHP applications – strap in as we navigate the intricate landscape of web security. by Sarah Abur
