Bad Bug Bounties

I genuinely don’t believe there are truly secure applications. People are always finding new attack vectors, either through our code, infrastructure, or people. Having a Bug Bounty program allows “ethical” attackers to help you identify these potential pitfalls before the bad guys find them. Want to learn about securing your applications? Continue reading php[magazine] and attend our PHP conference, php[tek], for in-person discussions.

Is Your Code Tested Enough To Be Confident? By Christopher Miller So far in this series, we’ve looked at Planning, Abstraction, and Encapsulation – but now we’re getting stuck with the next of our items: Testing! I know, I know – I can hear the groans from here! But let me start with a story… by Christopher Miller

Secret Management: And Why You’ll Regret Not Having It By Matt Lantz Consider the challenges that can come with having to scale your system, add on load balancers, and handle horizontal scaling. What about key rotations and vulnerability monitoring of secrets? These are just a few concerns a secret management platform can help your team handle. by Matt Lantz

Symfony UX: Part 1 By Chris Tankersly Symfony UX isn’t just about making things look good; it’s about enhancing how users interact with your applications. Whether you’re building a complex data dashboard, a user-friendly e-commerce site, or anything in between, Symfony UX has got your back, promising to make your application stand out without making your head spin. by Chris Tankersly

Confident Uncertainty By Beth Tucker Long You have to be an expert. You have to know everything. If you admit you don’t know something, they will know you are a fraud. You will lose all credibility, and you will never work again.—Imposter Syndrome, taken from “Untrue Daily Affirmations We All Keep Saying” by Beth Tucker Long

When Bug Bounties Go Bad By Eric Mann Bug bounty programs are critical to any operational product running in the cloud. Know what they are, how they can go wrong, and what you can do to embrace and enhance the practice of responsible disclosure. by Eric Mann

Deeper Insight By Edward Barnard When modeling a business process in software, it’s important to understand how that system works. Find the subject-matter experts. by Edward Barnard

Hooked On Functionality: The Whimsical World Of Webhooks In PHP By Steve McDougall Let’s dive into the fun and exciting realm of sending webhooks in PHP, where we will decode their magic and utility in modern web development. Using webhooks, we can turn our typical web application into something more event-driven and aware of other systems and their events. by Steve McDougall

Playing Cards By Oscar Merida For my 28th installment, we turn back to games after our tour through sorting algorithms. We’ll look at a direct way to represent playing cards and contrast it with an object-oriented approach to leverage PHP’s built-in features. by Oscar Merida

The Importance of Alt Tags By Maxwell Ivey Alt Tag, short for alternative text tag, provides a written description of an image. Search engines use these tags to identify content as well as screen readers for people who are visually impaired. Let’s take a closer look at the importance of alt tags in providing crucial information for users. by Maxwell Ivey

XML Tutorial for Beginners By Deelaka Radheesh Abeygunawardena XML is a markup language for transporting data. It is available as a free and open format. We will cover the basics of XML, its features, XML validation, and XML editors in this tutorial. Also, we will talk about more complex topics such as XML Namespaces, DTD, XSD, DOM, SAX, and XML Databases. We have included several examples for easy and better understanding of the tutorial. by Deelaka Radheesh Abeygunawardena