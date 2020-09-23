php[architect] logo

Interview with Terri Morgan

Eric and John chat with Terri Morgan about her article on project metrics in the September 2020 issue.

Topics Covered

  • Providing valid metrics for project managers.
  • Establishing “where you want to go” as your project goal.
  • Defining deliverables and when you’ll have them.
  • Managing scope creep.
  • Speaking and attending conferences.
  • Being a polyglot programmer.

Air date September 23, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Terri Morgan

