Interview with Terri Morgan
Eric and John chat with Terri Morgan about her article on project metrics in the September 2020 issue.
Topics Covered
- Providing valid metrics for project managers.
- Establishing “where you want to go” as your project goal.
- Defining deliverables and when you’ll have them.
- Managing scope creep.
- Speaking and attending conferences.
- Being a polyglot programmer.
Listen
|Air date
|September 23, 2020
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Terri Morgan
