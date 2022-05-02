One Final Slice

Software developers are, by necessity, lifelong learners. We are constantly facing new challenges, new technologies, new methods of solving problems. But how can we make our learning more efficient? How can we better retain and apply the new things we learn? by Joel Clermont
Welcome back to the final installment of How to Hack your Home with a Raspberry Pi. At the end of this article, your Raspberry Pi will be able to send you a text message, letting you know that your clothes dryer cycle has finished. You will need to start from the beginning of this series if you want to build this project yourself. by Ken Marks
PHP Puzzles: Controlled Randomness
One of the greatest accomplishments of the web was the ability to quickly deliver software to users. While you can still technically go to the store and purchase software on a solidified blob of plastic that can be read by lasers, the world has moved on to digital delivery of almost everything. Music, movies, software, and even television is delivered over the internet. by Chris Tankersley
This month we begin the preliminary “spadework” to set up our project. We’ll be taking a hands-on “code first” approach to implementing Strategic Domain-Driven Design. by Edward Barnard
One of the terrifying new developments in technology is the high prevalence of ransomware—criminals using software to hold your data or information systems hostage. by Eric Mann
PEST is a PHP testing framework built on top of PHPUnit that offers a functional approach to writing tests, eliminating as much boilerplate as possible and focusing on the tests themselves. It was created by Nuno Maduro (Laravel Core Team member) in 2020, and since then, it has had 1.6M downloads. by Marian Pop
Now that we have introduced the Autoloader (March Issue) and style guide PSRs (March and April), we’re going to look at PSR-3, the Logger Interface. We’ll continue along the path of recommendations for code structure and see recommendations for expectations and behaviors. by Frank Wallen
In ages past, the claim has been that the “fittest” survive. Nowadays, the fittest appear to fall by the wayside, crowded out by those fiendishly over-promising, under-delivering, and making it unbearably difficult to escape. by Beth Tucker Long
