The Spectrum of PHP

Developers rarely build anything from scratch that isn’t neatly wrapped in various packages or frameworks. Developers also rarely configure a replica of a production environment to write some code. Developers have for decades built tools for other developers to help streamline their development process. Some communities can get this right where various members push the envelope and help remove hurdles from their fellow developers. Other communities have fallen very short. Let’s take a look at how Laravel stacks up.
by Matt Lantz
The Bubble Sort is an easy-to-understand algorithm to order array elements from smallest to largest. One drawback of the bubble sort is that we compare one element to an adjacent element. We’ll see how the Comb sort addresses the limitation and compare its performance with the Bubble sort.
by Oscar Merida
In the vast digital landscape, browsers serve as our windows to the world, shaping our experiences, interactions, and perceptions of the internet. Over the years, this landscape has seen intense battles for dominance, often termed the ‘browser wars’. These wars have profound implications for developers, businesses, and everyday users alike.
by Chris Tankersley
I recently spent time on an e-commerce site trying to buy new professional clothes. I received a fee for a recent talk on overcoming adversity from the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Afterward, I decided to invest some of that money to maintain my appearance. by Maxwell Ivey
> This month, we are identifying a business process that needs to move offline for asynchronous processing. To support the move, we’ll design a simple queue system based on MySQL database tables. Next month, we’ll design observability into our business process as we move it offline.
by Edward Barnard
The world’s leading experts on artificial intelligence have warned us of a coming “AI Apocalypse”. How real is this threat, and when will we see it?
by Eric Mann
Asynchronous programming can be daunting at first, especially in PHP, but we will understand how to achieve it without using any external libraries in PHP. This will make the world of non-blocking I/O much clearer and prepare you to use tools like ReactPHP or Swoole with a greater understanding of what is happening under the hood.
by Vinicius Dias
