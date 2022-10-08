The State of PHP

Keeping track of the state of entities in our application can be a real pain sometimes. This article will show how to use Finite-state Machines to ease that pain. by Scott Keck-Warren
We complete our quest to craft a universal vim experience. We add a few utilities to increase your speed, agility, and efficacy to be more effective in Vim. by Andrew Woods
Converting data is never as straightforward as we’d initially expect. Users can enter data incorrectly or in the wrong format. On the other hand, computers may not have trouble working with some data. For this article, we look again at floating-point values. by Oscar Merida
Why does PHP not work like a lot of other “modern” web languages, and what happens if we want it to work without a web server? Sure, we have the PHP development server, but it has always been labeled as for development only. Why is PHP the way it is, and can we make PHP process its own requests? by Chris Tankersley
This month we’re diving into a fresh Laravel application using the Breeze package to scaffold our authentication using Inertia and Vue.js. No previous Vue experience is required! We’re exploring the ability to quickly build modern single-page applications with Inertia leveraging Vue.js components to build our application. If you previously used Laravel’s
make auth commands, you’ll find Breeze to be an updated and modern implementation of user registration, password reset, and functionality using Vue.js and Inertia by default. React is also supported if you would rather use it over Vue. by Joe Ferguson
This month presents a relatively quick code walkthrough even though this feature is more complex than the previous chapter. We’ll see the structure is similar to the Domain Event feature. We’ll focus on those points important to developing your instinct with Strategic Domain-Driven Design. by Edward Barnard
October is recognized as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in the United States. It’s a great opportunity to stop, take stock of your current security stance, and make incremental improvements where possible. by Eric Mann
During this time of the virtual lifestyle, Laracon Online has been one of the better and most engaging online conferences out. I mean, in my opinion, it doesn’t even come close to a good in-person conference, like hmm, I don’t know, maybe php[tek] 2023 in Chicago. But as for virtual, Laracon Online is really well organized, and last month’s broadcast was no exception. by Eric Van Johnson
In between where we start and how we end up, lies the journey. It’s usually filled with uncertainty along the way; however, we’re often grateful for the path we took in the end. by Beth Tucker Long
