Getting TEKnical

When my twins were born in 1998, I was 28 and working in the water purification industry. Despite the manual labor, I enjoyed the science and math involved, made great friends, and had a stable job with great pay. I was not a professional developer.

My Journey into Domain-Driven Design By Edward Barnard Domain-Driven Design is a team sport. Here’s my story of what can and

cannot be accomplished with a team size of one. by Edward

Barnard

GPT: Changing The Way We Code By Tomas Votruba It’s not even 24 hours since GPT-4 was released to the public, and

I’m writing this article with my own bare hands. I won’t lie to you; I’m

tempted to generate the content of this post. But the GPT is pre-trained

on the public domain and not my brain…yet. by Tomas Votruba

The Role of PHP in Ubiquitous Computing By Jack D. Polifka The future of the Internet and computing will likely shift away from

devices we sit down with and use on a daily basis. Technologies like

augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things will

increasingly require users to physically interact with them instead. As

a programming language primarily designed for web development, PHP will

soon need to evolve into a more universal language that extends beyond

the limits of the web. What is the role of PHP in these future

technologies, and how can we, as developers, prepare ourselves for

working with them? by Jack Polifka

PHP Puzzles: Maze Rats By Oscar Merida Back in the January 2021 installment for PHP Puzzles, Sherri Wheeler

looked at drawing a path through a grid. In this first part, we delve

into the work of maze generation. by Oscar Merida

Education Station: 12 Factor Applications: Parts 7-12 By Chris Tankersley Last month we started looking at 12 Factor Applications, a set of

rules for building robust, maintainable distributed applications.

Developed by Heroku Engineer Adam Wiggins in 2011, it raised some

important questions for distributed applications. by Chris

Tankersley

The Workshop: A Grumpy Programmer’s Introduction To NeoVim and PHP By Chris Hartjes Hello friends! You might know me from my years of shouting at PHP

developers to write tests for their code and my (hopefully) entertaining

talks at conferences. It probably will not surprise readers that I also

have some opinions about text editors and Integrated Development

Environments (IDEs). In this article, I want to discuss The One True New

Editor, NeoVim. by Chris Hartjes

DDD Alley: DDD Alley: Impedance Mismatch By Edward Barnard When I drew out our PHP application on the whiteboard, it looked like

a Big Ball of Mud. We changed the drawing slightly, and something

interesting appeared. by Edward Barnard

Security Corner: The Risks of Free Conference Internet By Eric Mann Now that the snow is melting, we’re beginning to see the first signs

of Spring. With Spring comes the rain, wildflowers and honeybees,

bouncing bunnies in the park, and conference season. Traveling for

conferences and other events can be exciting for many. But what most

don’t realize is just how risky it can be. by Eric Mann

Artisan Way: The Subtle Art of Optimal DaaS By Matt Lantz All too often, when any Laravel developer is requested to start a

project, they get zoned in on the selection of things like Livewire

vs. Inertia or which Spatie packages to use. Generally, their focus is

on the code, not the infrastructure or the DevOps tooling. Regardless of

their stack, most developers have a cloud provider they are most

comfortable with: Digital Ocean or AWS, or one of the many others.

Second, particularly in the Laravel community, the next question is, do

I use Forge or Vapor for this project? What we’re examining is the

subtle art of DaaS selection and optimization. by Matt

Lantz

PSR Pickup: PSR-18: HTTP Client By Frank Wallen This month we will look at PSR-18, the HTTP Client.

Use of APIs has grown significantly over the years, from providing

sports stats and news headlines to driving the backend of websites,

processing payments, and conversations with AI chatbots. Separated

services like these give us greater control of content, and resources,

and improved performance through asynchronous requests. This article

will not be covering API design but rather the design around the

consumer of APIs. However, I recommend some talks presented at Tek that you will want to attend to

learn more about APIs: Matthew Turland’s “OpenAPI: More Than

Documentation” and Tim Bond’s “Attackers want your data and

they’re getting it from your API” on Day 2 (Wednesday), and Ian

Littman with “API Design Patterns for the REST of Us” on Day 3

(Thursday). by Frank Wallen